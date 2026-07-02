America Works Launches "250 Hires Initiative" to Celebrate America 250 and Expand Workforce Opportunity Nationwide

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America Works, a national leader in workforce development with more than 40 years of proven results, today announced the launch of its 250 Hires Initiative, a national campaign to place 250 individuals into jobs in honor of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

This initiative will stand as a high-visibility moment to demonstrate America Works' broad reach, measurable outcomes, and results-driven approach to helping people secure long-term employment.

With more than 30 million clients served and decades of experience placing job seekers into work across the country, America Works is building on a long record of measurable results through the 250 Hires Initiative.

"For more than four decades, we've proven that employment is the most effective pathway to independence," said Dr. Lee Bowes, Co-Founder and CEO of America Works. "This initiative reflects both our legacy and our forward-looking commitment to helping individuals succeed in today's evolving workforce."

America Works delivers performance-based employment outcomes for welfare, disability, reentry, veterans, and homelessness programs across multiple states under rigorous oversight and evaluation. Its model has been consistently validated by leading research institutions, government agencies, and independent evaluators, including early studies by Ernst & Young showing strong one-year employment retention, research from the Manhattan Institute on sustained employment outcomes for disability beneficiaries, and research by the Fraser Institute emphasizing long-term welfare exits and strong value for money.

"This milestone is deeply personal for our team and the communities we serve," said Marsha Netus, Vice President and Regional Director of America Works of Maryland and Washington, D.C. "We have seen firsthand how access to employment can profoundly transform lives. The 250 Hires Initiative brings that impact to life in a way that is both meaningful and measurable."

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, the 250 Hires Initiative emphasizes America Works' continued leadership in workforce development and its commitment to expanding economic opportunity nationwide.

About America Works

Founded in 1984, America Works is a national workforce development organization committed to delivering real jobs, real support, and real results. With more than 30 million clients served across 50+ states, America Works helps job seekers overcome employment barriers through rapid placement, individualized support, and employer partnerships. The organization places clients on average in about seven weeks and maintains a retention rate of more than 70%, reflecting its performance-based approach to workforce success. Learn more at americaworks.com/about.

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SOURCE America Works