American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing Unveils Center for Innovation and Excellence, Announces Partnership with Oculi Data, LLC

PITMAN, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN) has launched its Center for Ambulatory Care Nursing Innovation and Excellence, a national initiative to boost innovation, visibility, and excellence in ambulatory care. AAACN has also partnered with Oculi Data, LLC, a leader in healthcare analytics and outcomes measurement.

As ambulatory care becomes the dominant U.S. healthcare setting, nursing still lacks visibility and standardized outcomes. Despite their role in improving quality of care, ambulatory care nurses lack the data infrastructure needed to prove the impact of their interventions.

"This launch marks a pivotal moment for our profession," said AAACN President Andrea Petrovanie-Green, MSN, APRN, ACNS-BC, AMB-BC. "Ambulatory care nurses are essential to the health of individuals and communities. AAACN's Center will give our specialty the platform, tools, and evidence needed to measure ambulatory care nursing's impact in health outcomes."

Key priorities include:

Developing and testing an ambulatory care–specific nursing taxonomy;

Linking nursing care to measurable outcomes;

Creating national benchmarks and standards; and

Ensuring nursing representation in the evolving field of artificial intelligence

Partnership with Oculi Data, LLC

AAACN's partnership with Oculi Data will accelerate the development of national ambulatory care measures, analytics, and benchmarking tools. Oculi Data brings extensive expertise in healthcare quality measurement through its founder Teresa (Terry) Anderson, EdD, MSN, RN, NE-BC.

"Oculi Data is a company built by a nurse, for nurses. Our mission is to provide well-designed, convenient, and affordable benchmark comparisons to facilities of any size. We know that nurses and organizations demonstrate excellence in nursing care, now they have the data to prove it." said Anderson. "This partnership will benefit both organizations and propel measurement forward across all ambulatory care settings."

ABOUT OCULI DATA

Oculi Data is a web-based, cost-effective national benchmarking database for healthcare facilities to compare nurse-sensitive quality outcomes with comparative units. As a privately owned company, Oculi Data prioritizes serving the nursing community with simplicity, transparency, and respect.

ABOUT AAACN

AAACN is the premier professional organization for practicing nurses and nurse leaders specialized in serving people in community and ambulatory care settings. Dedicated to Shaping Care Where Life Happens, AAACN advances holistic and evidence-based care and advocates for the nurses' essential role in improving the health of our nation.

Media Contact

Sandra Selzer, MSHQ

Chief Executive Officer, AAACN

[email protected]

SOURCE American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing