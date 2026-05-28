American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Names New Board Officers and Trustees at Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the leading authority on children's oral health, installed new board officers and trustees during the recent AAPD 2026 General Assembly meeting in Las Vegas.

Members assuming new appointments for the 2026-2027 Academy year include:

Carlos A. Bertot

PRESIDENT

Dr. Carlos "Charlie" Bertot earned his dental degree from the University of Florida, College of Dentistry in 1992, and his certificate in pediatric dentistry from the University of Kentucky, Albert B. Chandler Medical Center in 1994. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD). Dr. Bertot is a graduate of the AAPD Leadership Institute at the Kellogg School of Business, Northwestern University and the AAPD Advanced Leadership Institute at the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Bertot has been involved with organized dentistry since his days in dental school. In addition to his membership and leadership service to multiple dental organizations, he is a past president of the Florida Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and has served AAPD at the council/committee and board level. A past Parliamentarian and former Trustee for AAPD, Dr. Bertot is the managing partner of a pediatric dental practice with two locations in the Orlando, Florida area.

Together with his wife, he enjoys spending time with family, traveling, and staying fit. Dr. Bertot is most proud of his three children. His son is a dentist and physician, specializing in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. His oldest daughter is a physician specializing in ophthalmology, and his youngest daughter is a mental health counselor.

Jacob K. Lee

PRESIDENT-ELECT

Dr. Jacob Lee earned his DDS from the University of Toronto. He completed his dental internship at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and earned his diploma in pediatric dentistry at the University of Toronto Faculty of Dentistry.

Dr. Lee was an associate professor at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry and was the director of the graduate program in pediatric dentistry at the University of Minnesota. He also served as chairperson of pediatric dentistry at the University of the Pacific Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco and as the dental director and the director of the USC pediatric dental residency program at the Children's Dental Health Clinic at Miller Children's Hospital, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center. Recently, Lee served as an adjunct clinical associate professor at the USC Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry teaching first-year pediatric dental residents on dental materials for pediatric patients. He has a keen interest in dental materials and has presented at numerous state, national, and international meetings.

Dr. Lee is a graduate of the AAPD Leadership and the Advanced Leadership Institutes. He has served the AAPD on numerous committees and councils, including as a member of the editorial board of Pediatric Dentistry, as the chair of the Graduate Students Research Awards, and as coordinator of the academicians meeting at the AAPD Annual Sessions. In addition, he has organized and moderated the AAPD Practice Management Program. He co-chaired the Local Arrangements Committee of the 2022 AAPD Annual Sessions in San Diego. Dr. Lee has also served as the president of the California Society of Pediatric Dentistry, as a trustee of the Western Society of Pediatric Dentistry, and as the AAPD Western District trustee. He is a Fellow of the AAPD, the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists, and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. He received the AAPD Merle C. Hunter Leadership Award in 2024.

As a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a Fellow of the Royal College of Dentists of Canada, Dr. Lee volunteers as an examiner for the Oral Clinical Examinations. He is also a speaker in the AAPD Speakers Bureau and an AAPD Media spokesperson. Dr. Lee currently serves the AAPD as the President-Elect and is the co-chair of the Safety SIG on Little Teeth Chat.

Dr. Lee is engaged in private practice with his son, a pediatric dentist, in San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo, Calif. They are accomplished classical violinists and enjoy performing together.

Angela M. Stout

VICE PRESIDENT

Angela M. Stout, D.M.D., M.P.H. is a pediatric dentist in private practice in Erdenehim, Penn. as well as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Pediatric Dentistry at the Kornberg School of Dentistry at Temple University. She completed her dental degree in 1993 at Temple University School of Dentistry and a three-year pediatric dental residency at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in 1996. While teaching full-time at University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, Dr. Stout completed a master's degree in public health at University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.

Dr. Stout is a passionate child advocate in the prevention of child abuse and neglect. She is the former Chair of the Pennsylvania Dental Association's P.A.N.D.A. (Prevent Abuse and Neglect through Dental Awareness) Coalition and is the lead participant on the team of trainers for the Pennsylvania Dental Association's child abuse license certification course. Dr. Stout is presently the dentist for the School District of Springfield Township. She holds offices and memberships in many professional, community, and academic organizations as well as being on staff at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Chestnut Hill Hospital, Temple University Hospital and Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. She lectures on numerous topics as well as training predoctoral students and postdoctoral residents. Dr. Stout was named Philadelphia Magazine's Top Dentist in 2010 through 2025. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a Fellow in the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists, and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. She is the past Parliamentarian for the Board of Trustees of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, past AAPD Northeast District Trustee, the Vice President of the Pennsylvania Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, a member of the Advisory Board of PA AAP's Healthy Teeth Healthy Children and a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society. Dr. Stout is a graduate of the AAPD Foundation's Leadership Institutes of Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and Advanced Leadership Institute of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. She is the 2023 recipient of the AAPD Merle C, Hunter Leadership Award and the Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry's Alumni Association Award for Education.

Dr. Stout enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially at the beach in Ocean City, NJ and in Happy Valley for Penn State football.

James R. Boynton

SECRETARY-TREASURER

Dr. James Boynton is Clinical Professor at the University of Michigan where he serves as Pediatric Dentistry Program Director. Dr. Boynton is a board-certified pediatric dentist with an active private practice in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He has co-authored 50 publications, 5 book chapters, and has served as principal investigator on two federally funded projects to improve pre-doctoral and graduate pediatric dentistry training. He has mentored over 40 graduate student thesis projects and given many presentations to local, national, and international audiences. He has served nationally as Vice Chair of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry Qualifying Examination, on the Commission on Dental Accreditation Pediatric Dentistry Review Committee, as Trustee and Parliamentarian of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and served as expert consultant to State agencies and private law.

Jessica L. Robertson

PARLIAMENTARIAN

Jessica Robertson is a board-certified pediatric dentist and practice owner who has dedicated her career to ensuring every child has access to compassionate, high-quality oral health care. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering from Arizona State University, her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Oregon Health & Science University and completed her specialty certificate in pediatric dentistry at UCLA. In 2009, she and her husband founded Around the Mountain Pediatric Dentistry in Flagstaff and expanded across Northern Arizona to Cottonwood and Lakeside.

For more than two decades, Dr. Robertson has been an active leader in organized dentistry at the state and national levels. She currently serves as Arizona's Public Policy Advocate for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and is Past Chair of the American Dental Association's Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention. Her leadership within the Arizona Dental Association includes roles as President, Immediate Past President, Secretary/Treasurer, and Delegate to the ADA. She has also chaired the AAPD Council on Government Affairs. Her contributions have been recognized through honors such as the AzDA President's Award and Dentist of the Year.

Dr. Robertson has published research in dental materials and has presented at professional meetings throughout her career. She is equally committed to service, volunteering locally, nationally, and internationally through programs including Give Kids a Smile, Mission of Mercy, TeamSmile, and Global Dental Relief.

At the heart of her professional life is the support of her husband, her high school sweetheart, who has been her steadfast advocate and business partner as they have grown their private dental practice together. Their shared commitment to service, community, and family anchors her work and fuels her passion for pediatric oral health.

Above all, Dr. Robertson treasures being a mom. Cheering on her kids—from youth to college sidelines (soccer, football) or through the everyday milestones of life—remains one of her greatest joys and a constant reminder of why she is so dedicated to caring for children and the families who love them.

Ronald H. Hsu

FEDERAL AT-LARGE TRUSTEE

Ronald H. Hsu, DDS, MS, FAAPD is a board-certified pediatric dentist and owner of Storybook Dental in Camas, Washington. He earned his D.D.S. from the University of Washington School of Dentistry and his M.S. and certificate in Pediatric Dentistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Hsu is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the Pierre Fauchard Academy, and the American College of Dentists.

He currently serves as Chair of the AAPD Council on Continuing Education and has been a member of the Pediatric Dentistry Editorial Board since 2007. He also serves as Western Trustee and Chair of the Ethics Committee for the Foundation of the College of Diplomates of the ABPD. An Affiliate Assistant Professor at the University of Washington, Dr. Hsu lectures nationally on minimally invasive dentistry, trauma management, and practice leadership, directing two AAPD Annual Session pre-conference courses.

Active in organized dentistry, he is Past President of the Clark County Dental Society, past Board Member of the Washington State Dental Association, serves on the Delta Dental of Washington Member Advisory Panel, and is County Champion for Washington's Access to Baby and Child Dentistry (ABCD) Program, promoting oral-health access for children in public-health and Medicaid systems. A Fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy and the American College of Dentists, Dr. Hsu has been recognized for leadership in ethics, education, and community service.

He lives in Brush Prairie, Washington with his family and remains active in local education initiatives through the Hockinson Schools Foundation and Citizens Advisory Committee for the Hockinson School District.

Elisa Velazquez

NORTHEASTERN DISTRICT TRUSTEE

Dr. Elisa Velazquez is a board-certified pediatric dentist with over 24 years of clinical and leadership experience. She is the proud owner of Ocean Pediatric Dental Associates, which includes three thriving pediatric dental offices located throughout Ocean County, New Jersey. Her practice is known for its specialized care for infants, children, adolescents, and patients with special healthcare needs, delivered with warmth, skill, and compassion.

A recognized leader in organized dentistry, Dr. Velazquez is the Immediate Past President of both the New Jersey Dental Association (NJDA) and the New Jersey Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. She currently serves as the President of the NJ Chapter Hispanic Dental Association, where she continues to advocate for equity, representation, and access to care within the dental profession.

Deeply committed to service and advocacy, Dr. Velazquez is the Chairperson of the NJ Dental Political Action Committee (PAC), where she works to advance pro-patient and pro-dentist legislation. She also serves as Treasurer for Dental Lifeline Network, a national nonprofit that provides care to elderly, disabled, and medically fragile patients in need.

Dr. Velazquez is not only a skilled clinician but also a passionate mentor and public health advocate. She is frequently invited to speak at state and national events and is known for empowering the next generation of dental professionals through mentorship and community involvement.

Through her practice and her leadership, Dr. Velazquez continues to be a driving force in pediatric dentistry, public health, and professional advancement across New Jersey and beyond.

Reza Ardalan

SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT TRUSTEE

Dr. Reza Ardalan is a pediatric dentist and the owner of Ardalan Pediatric Dentistry in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He earned his BS in biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and went on to receive his DDM from Nova Southeastern University. He received his specialty training in pediatric dentistry through a combined program at Nova SE and Miami Children's Hospital.

Dr. Ardalan has built a thriving private practice on Florida's Treasure Coast, where his mission is "to go beyond teeth and make a difference." His practice philosophy centers on providing compassionate, comprehensive care for children while fostering long-term relationships with families and the community. This same commitment to impact and connection has guided his journey in organized dentistry.

He has served as President of both the Florida Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the Southeastern Society of Pediatric Dentistry, where he helped establish long-term strategic plans and focused on improving member engagement, communication, and financial stability. Nationally, he has chaired the AAPD Communications Committee and served on the Council on Continuing Education and the Council on Scientific Programming. He also served as co-chair of the AAPD Annual Session Local Arrangements Committee and continues to emcee the Opening Ceremony—an extension of his belief in the power of storytelling, connection, and culture within professional communities.

Dr. Ardalan is a Fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy, the American College of Dentists, and the International College of Dentists. He is also a graduate of the AAPD Foundation's Kellogg Leadership Institute and serves as a media spokesperson for the Academy.

Outside of dentistry, Dr. Ardalan is a frequent speaker, as well as a content creator, and podcast host. He lives on the Treasure Coast of Florida with his wife, three children, and their dog, and enjoys sports, travel, and mentoring the next generation of pediatric dentists.

Homa Amini

ABPD DIRECTOR

Homa Amini, DDS, MPH, MS, is a Professor-Clinical in the Division of Pediatric Dentistry at the Ohio State University and an Attending Pediatric Dentist at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Dr. Amini earned her DDS and MPH degrees from the Ohio State University and completed her MS in Pediatric Dentistry at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She has held key academic and administrative roles at Ohio State, including previously serving as Postdoctoral Program Director, and she continues to teach, mentor trainees, and advance clinical education in pediatric dentistry.

Dr. Amini has served in numerous leadership positions across national and state dental organizations. Her contributions include roles with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, Commission on Dental Accreditation, the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, and Ohio Oral Health Coalition where she has been actively involved in service and advocacy efforts.

Her work centers on advancing oral health equity through community partnerships, early childhood caries prevention, and integrating oral health into prenatal and primary care settings. Dr. Amini has led numerous outreach and public health initiatives focused on reducing disparities and expanding access to care for vulnerable populations, funded by the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Department of Medicaid.

Dr. Amini's contribution in education, service, and advocacy has been recognized with various awards, including the ADEA LIAA Jack Bresch Award for Advocacy, the Lewis A. Kay Excellence in Education Award from the AAPD, the Alumni Award for Distinguished Teaching at Ohio State University, the Quilty Oral Health Champion Award from the Ohio Department of Health, and the AAPD Jerome B. Miller for the Kids Award.

Outside of her professional work, Dr. Amini enjoys spending time with her family and friends, visiting metro parks, traveling, and trying new restaurants.

These appointees will join current members of the AAPD Board of Trustees for the 2026-2027 term, including:

Dr. Scott B. Schwartz, Northcentral District Trustee

Dr. Katherine Chin, Southwestern District Trustee

Dr. Donald C. Schmitt, Western Trustee

Dr. Jennifer L. Cully, Academic At-Large Trustee

Dr. Elizabeth S. Gosnell, At-Large/International Membership Trustee

Dr. John Blake, Affiliate Membership Trustee

Dr. Warren A. Brill, Congressional Liaison

Dr. Jade Miller, Congressional Liaison

Dr. Noel K. Childers, Editor-in-Chief

Dr. Tom G. Ison, Immediate Past President

Dr. Jessica Y. Lee, Chief Executive Officer

For more information on the mission and leaders of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, visit www.aapd.org.

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) is the recognized authority on children's oral health. Founded in 1947, the AAPD is a not-for-profit professional membership association representing the specialty of pediatric dentistry. It's over 11,000 members provide primary care and comprehensive dental specialty treatments for infants, children, adolescents, and individuals with special health care needs. As advocates for the optimal oral health of all children, the AAPD promotes evidence-based policies, best practices, and clinical guidelines; educates and informs policymakers, parents and guardians, and other health care professionals; supports research; and provides continuing professional education for pediatric dentists and general dentists who treat children. Visit the AAPD website at www.aapd.org or the AAPD's consumer website at www.mychildrensteeth.org for more from the BIG Authority on little teeth.

SOURCE American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry