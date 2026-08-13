American Airlines, Stand Up To Cancer and Lily Collins collaborate for 10th annual fundraising campaign for innovative cancer research

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and American Airlines today launched their annual campaign to raise funds for innovative and lifesaving cancer research.

The six-week campaign, "Let's Go Further, Together," launches Aug. 13 and features award-winning actress Lily Collins, SU2C researchers and American's team members — each with their own meaningful cancer story — in a critical public service announcement about coming together to end cancer once and for all.

From Aug. 13. to Sept. 30, 2026, donors who give $25 or more to SU2C online at SU2C.org/AmericanAirlines will earn 25 AAdvantage® bonus miles for every dollar donated. And thanks to the generous support of Mastercard, those who use their AAdvantage® Mastercard® credit card to donate between $25 and $10,000 online will receive 50 bonus miles for every dollar donated until Sept. 30, 2026, or when total qualifying donations reach $5 million, whichever comes first.*

"We are proud to celebrate 10 years of our partnership with Stand Up To Cancer, but we know there is still work to be done to eradicate cancer forever," said American's Director of Partnerships and Community Griffin Gonzalez. "Our commitment to caring for people on life's journey means supporting team members, customers and communities through their most challenging moments — including a cancer diagnosis."

SU2C, established in 2008, enables scientific breakthroughs by funding collaborative, multidisciplinary, multi-institutional scientific cancer research teams and investigators. Since joining forces with SU2C in 2016, American has raised more than $34 million in support of the mission.

"Cancer is a journey that no one should have to face alone," said Co-Founder of SU2C Rusty Robertson. "Through our collaboration with American Airlines, Stand Up To Cancer is proud to share inspiring stories that demonstrate the difference we can make when we all stand together. We're deeply thankful to Lily Collins for helping to bring this campaign to life, and to American and its customers, whose generous contributions are helping empower world-class researchers to accelerate discoveries and bring lifesaving treatments to patients."

In 2019, American unveiled a specially designed Airbus A321 aircraft featuring SU2C livery and the names of loved ones honored by customers and team members impacted by the disease. This powerful tribute is still flying today and serves as a constant reminder of those who inspire this mission every day.

"I'm incredibly grateful and proud to be part of this campaign with Stand Up To Cancer and American Airlines," said award winning actress Lily Collins. "Cancer has touched so many lives, and it's inspiring to come together in support of the researchers, patients, families and communities working toward a future without this disease. Every conversation, every donation and every act of generosity brings us one step closer to making a meaningful difference. It's an honor to lend my voice to a cause that gives so many people hope."

Learn more about how to donate at SU2C.org/AmericanAirlines.

*Terms and conditions apply

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL)

American Airlines is a premium global airline connecting more of the U.S. to the world. With roots tracing back to an air mail carrier in the Midwestern United States in 1926, American now operates more than 6,000 daily flights to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and serves more than 200 million customers annually. Powered by a proud and talented team of 130,000 aviation professionals, American's team lives out the airline's purpose of caring for people on life's journey every day.

The world's largest airline proudly celebrates its centennial year in 2026, reaching a milestone that reflects a century of innovation and the Forever ForwardSM spirit that changed the industry and the world. American introduced the first scheduled air cargo service, the first airport lounge and the first airline loyalty program and continues to reinvent the customer experience today. The airline is also a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe.

Get the latest about American at news.aa.com and @AmericanAir.

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises awareness and funds research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients. SU2C is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and was initially launched as a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders, SU2C utilizes these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of April 2025, more than 3,100 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is SU2C's scientific partner. A Scientific Advisory Committee, led by William G. Nelson, M.D., Ph.D., conducts rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and provide expert review of research progress.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Julian Adams, Ph.D., serves as SU2C's president and CEO.

For more information visit StandUpToCancer.org, Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE Stand Up To Cancer, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation