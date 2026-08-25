American Alliance for Equal Rights Announces Settlement of Whistleblower Suit Against Deloitte

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Alliance—together with the United States of America, Florida, and Indiana—announced a settlement with Deloitte.

Represented by Consovoy McCarthy PLLC, the Alliance filed a complaint in the Northern District of Texas under the False Claims Act, as well as the comparable laws of Florida and Indiana, on behalf of a whistleblower referred to as "Member A." The Alliance's complaint alleged that Deloitte's government contracts required it to comply with anti-discrimination requirements in state and federal law. The Alliance further alleged that Deloitte certified compliance with these anti-discrimination obligations despite knowingly engaging in practices that discriminated against employees based on race and sex.

To settle the Alliance's claims and those of the United States, Florida, and Indiana, Deloitte has agreed to pay $23,900,000. Pursuant to the False Claims Act and the similar laws of Florida and Indiana, the relator's share of that recovery is $4,780,000.

Edward Blum, president of the Alliance, said: "The Alliance brought this case on behalf of its member. The comprehensive settlement agreements reached by the United States, Florida, and Indiana speak for themselves."

The Alliance is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to challenging distinctions and preferences based on race. If you have information about potential illegal discrimination or civil-rights fraud, contact us at:

Edward Jay Blum, President

[email protected]

703-505-1922

5801 Golden Triangle Blvd

Ste. 103-182

Fort Worth, TX, 76244

American Alliance for Equal Rights

5801 Golden Triangle Blvd

Ste. 103-182

Fort Worth, TX, 76244

[email protected]

202-422-9588

AmericanAllianceForEqualRights.org

Contact:

Edward Blum

[email protected]

SOURCE American Alliance for Equal Rights