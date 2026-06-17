American CryptoFed Refiles Form 10 with SEC to Register Locke Governance Token

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since September 2021, from its inception, American CryptoFed has endeavored to register Locke governance token with the SEC to ensure regulatory compliance as it builds its decentralized monetary system. The renewed filing on June 16, 2026 follows a February 2, 2026 order from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which dismissed all prior proceedings against American CryptoFed. Those prior proceedings have delayed American CryptoFed's token registration for more than four (4) years.

"We are now refiling our Form 10 to register the Locke governance token, as we are encouraged by the SEC's current leadership and commitment to foster crypto innovation. We hope that the SEC will facilitate the registration of the Locke governance token," said Scott Moeller, founding member of American CryptoFed. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated, "President Trump has said that America is in its Golden Age—and under our new agenda, our crypto asset economy will be, too."

"Since the very beginning, American CryptoFed Constitution has adopted the token definition from SEC Commissioner Peirce's Token Safe Harbor Proposal 2.0. We deeply appreciate Commissioner Peirce's emphasis on the SEC's role as a disclosure regulator and the guidance provided by the safe harbor proposal," said Xiaomeng Zhou, founding member of American CryptoFed. Commissioner Peirce stated that the SEC has a "limited role as a disclosure regulator, rather than a more interventionist merit regulator." (emphasis in original).

The effectiveness of this Form 10 filing will enable American CryptoFed to operate as a public reporting monetary system subject to ongoing SEC disclosure requirements.

About American CryptoFed Learn more at www.AmericanCryptoFed.org

Related Links:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1881928/000188192826000006/0001881928-26-000006-index.html

https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/opinions/2026/33-11407.pdf

https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/speeches-statements/atkins-digital-finance-revolution-073125

https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/speeches-statements/peirce-statement-token-safe-harbor-proposal-20

https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/speeches-statements/peirce-paper-plastic-peer-peer-031521

SOURCE American CryptoFed