American Exchange Group Proudly Announces Partnership with WSG Brands in the Acquisition of Allbirds

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Exchange Group ("AEG"), a global leader in fashion accessory design, manufacturing, and distribution, proudly announces the acquisition of the intellectual property assets of Allbirds, the globally recognized lifestyle and footwear brand, in partnership with WSG Brands, a leading brand management and licensing platform.

As co-owners of the brand, WSG will serve as a key operating and growth partner, while AEG will design and manufacture the footwear as the companies lead Allbirds into its next phase of expansion. Together, the group will focus on strengthening the brand's existing business while pursuing new opportunities across product categories, retail distribution, licensing, and international markets.

WSG most recently acquired the iconic lifestyle brand Von Dutch, where it successfully executed a licensing-led growth strategy that expanded distribution, strengthened retail partnerships, entered new categories, and accelerated international expansion.

The transaction was completed alongside a consortium of strategic investors, manufacturers, and operating partners aligned behind the strategic vision of the Group for the expansion of the Allbirds brand.

The acquisition marks the beginning of the Group's long-term strategy to expand Allbirds beyond its current footprint through licensing, strategic partnerships, category expansion, enhanced distribution, and international growth.

Founded with a mission to redefine everyday essentials, Allbirds has built strong global brand recognition and consumer loyalty. Under the Group's ownership, the brand will leverage an asset-light licensing model to unlock new opportunities across product categories, retail channels, and global markets.

"This acquisition represents an exciting milestone for American Exchange Group and reflects our continued focus on partnering with brands that have strong consumer relevance, differentiated positioning, and significant long-term growth potential," said Alen Mamrout, Chief Executive Officer of American Exchange Group. "Allbirds has built a globally recognized brand by bringing a distinct point of view to the market and creating a meaningful connection with consumers around the world. Together with WSG Brands, whose proven track record in brand expansion and licensing makes them an exceptional partner, we see a compelling opportunity to build on that foundation and unlock the brand's next phase of growth. By combining AEG's product development, sourcing, and manufacturing capabilities with WSG's expertise in brand management and market expansion, we intend to thoughtfully extend Allbirds into new categories, channels, and international markets while preserving the authenticity and values that have made the brand so distinctive."

"We believe Allbirds represents one of the most compelling brand opportunities in the market today," said Jack Cheika, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of WSG Brands. "The brand has built meaningful awareness and consumer affinity around the world. Our vision is to preserve what consumers love about Allbirds while expanding its reach into new categories, markets, and partnerships. Having successfully executed this strategy with Von Dutch, we are excited to begin the next chapter of growth alongside American Exchange Group."

Additional announcements regarding partnerships, licensing initiatives, and international expansion plans are expected in the coming months.

SOURCE American Exchange Group; WSG Brands