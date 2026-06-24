AMERICAN FREEDOM INITIATIVE ANNOUNCES PREMIER INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATION IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Guests Invited to Celebrate America's 250th Through a Black-Tie Gala, National Prayer Breakfast, and Exclusive VIP Parade Experience.

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AMERICAN FREEDOM INITIATIVE (AFI) today announced its Independence Day Weekend Celebration, a premier patriotic gathering taking place July 3–4, 2026, in the nation's capital. The weekend will feature three signature events designed to celebrate America's history, honor its founding principles, and create an unforgettable Independence Day experience for attendees from across the country.

American Freedom Initiative

The celebration begins on Friday, July 3, 2026, with the Independence Day Ball at the The Westin Georgetown, Washington, D.C.. Guests will enjoy an elegant black-tie evening featuring a reception, formal dinner, special presentations, entertainment, music, dancing, and the opportunity to celebrate America's freedom alongside fellow patriots in one of Washington's most distinguished venues.

The festivities continue on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with the National Prayer Breakfast at the JW Marriott Washington, DC. The breakfast will bring together guests for a meaningful morning of fellowship, inspiration, and reflection on the faith and values that have shaped the American story.

Following the breakfast, attendees may participate in the VIP Parade Experience, featuring access to a private hospitality suite near the National Independence Day Parade route. Guests will enjoy reserved seating, food and beverages, climate-controlled comfort, private restrooms, and escorted access to the parade festivities—providing a premium alternative to navigating large crowds and security checkpoints.

The Independence Day Weekend Celebration is designed for individuals, couples, families, veterans, business leaders, and patriotic Americans seeking a memorable way to celebrate the nation's birthday in Washington, D.C.

"Independence Day is a time for Americans to come together and celebrate the extraordinary freedoms and opportunities we enjoy as citizens of this great nation," said Brian Forte, CEO of the American Freedom Initiative. "Whether attending the Ball, the Prayer Breakfast, the VIP Parade Experience, or the entire weekend, our guests will enjoy a unique opportunity to celebrate America's history, connect with like-minded people, and create lasting memories in our nation's capital."

EVENT SCHEDULE

Independence Day Ball - Friday, July 3, 2026 5pm - 8pm

The Westin Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

National Prayer Breakfast

Saturday, July 4, 2026 8am - 9am

JW Marriott Washington, D.C.

VIP Parade Experience

Saturday, July 4, 2026 10am - 2pm

Private Hospitality Suite Adjacent to the National Independence Day Parade Route

JW Marriott Washington, D.C.

TICKETS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

https://dcblacktieball.com/

SOURCE American Freedom Initiative