American Furniture Rentals Announces Annual Furniture Donation Partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey, Central Florida, and Maryland

Partnerships give retired rental inventory a second purpose while supporting participating Clubs and communities

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Furniture Rentals (AFR) believes quality furniture can continue serving communities long after its rental life ends. Through new annual partnerships with participating Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey, Central Florida, and Maryland, AFR is putting that belief into action by donating furniture and household items to those Clubs and the communities they serve.

To date, AFR has donated 489 furnishings and household items, an estimated 16,248 pounds in total, to participating Clubs across the three regions. Future donation activity will be guided by community demand and inventory availability.

The furnishings provided through these efforts have included a wide range of seating, office and workspace furniture, tables and storage pieces, household appliances and electronics, lighting, area rugs, artwork, mirrors, and other functional furnishings.

Formalized in May 2026, AFR's donation partnerships with participating Clubs are structured as annual commitments. Through the program, AFR donates furnishings retired from its rental inventory, covers delivery costs, and coordinates logistics directly with participating Clubs.

In addition to the donation partnerships described above, AFR maintains separate commercial relationships with other independently operated Boys & Girls Club chapters. Such commercial relationships are distinct from, and not part of, the donation partnerships.

"This partnership reflects a core conviction: responsible business and community investment reinforce each other," said Jimish Kothari, Chief Asset Management Officer at American Furniture Rentals. "Furniture that has completed its rental life still holds real value. Channeling that value to youth-serving nonprofits is good for young people, good for communities, and good for the planet."

By extending the useful life of quality furniture and household items, AFR helps reduce waste while giving these furnishings a second purpose in the community. AFR tracks its furniture donation activity and related environmental impact annually as part of its sustainability reporting.

For more information, visit rentfurniture.com/afrgivesback.

About American Furniture Rentals

Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, American Furniture Rentals is a leading national furniture rental company. Founded in 1975, AFR delivers award-winning, turnkey furniture rental solutions for residential living, home staging, commercial environments, special events, and trade shows. With a national network of strategic locations across the United States, AFR combines a broad inventory with thoughtful design and a commitment to service excellence.

Learn more and explore the full inventory at rentfurniture.com.

About Participating Boys & Girls Clubs

Boys & Girls Clubs organizations across New Jersey, Central Florida, and Maryland provide safe, caring spaces and programs that help young people learn, grow, and reach their full potential. Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey is a statewide alliance of 21 Boys & Girls Club organizations serving nearly 60,000 youth; Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida serves young people across 39 Clubs in five Central Florida counties; and Boys & Girls Clubs across Maryland serve young people at 75+ Club program locations.

For more information, visit bgcnj.org, bgccf.org, and bgcmaryland.org.

SOURCE American Furniture Rental