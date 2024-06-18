AMERICAN GREETINGS LAUNCHES LAINEY WILSON SMASHUP™ VIDEO ECARD AND JOINS HER TOUR AT SELECT "COUNTRY'S COOL AGAIN" SHOWS

Brand Partnering with the Country Superstar to Bring Digital Ecard Experience to Concertgoers

CLEVELAND, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® award winning multi PLATINUM artist Lainey Wilson has taken the music world by storm, and now fans can send personalized birthday wishes from the star in a brand-new SmashUp™ video ecard from American Greetings. American Greetings also announced today that the brand will sponsor select dates of Lainey's highly-anticipating summer tour, traveling to a handful of concerts to celebrate with fans.

"Lainey is one of the most authentic artists we have had the pleasure of working with and we are thrilled to welcome her to the American Greetings family," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "Lainey says that country is cool again and we think e-cards are cool again too, so it seems like a perfect match, and we can't wait to join her on tour this summer."

"Y'all know I love celebrating birthdays, and I've always said that the most precious gift you can give someone on their birthday is the gift of your time," said Lainey. "I wish I had time to personally celebrate with all of my fans, but the next best thing is being a part of their special day with my new SmashUp."

Wearing her signature hat and bell bottom flares, Lainey is joined by her band in her new SmashUp video e-card and plays the guitar while singing a personalized birthday greeting set to the tune of her critically acclaimed hit, "Smell like Smoke." The song, which garnered widespread popularity on the hit television show Yellowstone and was featured on her award-winning album, Bell Bottom Country, now has a playful birthday spin with lyrics like "and when you smell that smoke, it's just the wishes that you make." With more than 1000 names available for personalization, the card is destined to be a must-have for all country music fans on their birthday.

As part of its partnership with the GRAMMY®-award winning artist, American Greetings will have a presence at select concerts this summer, giving attendees the exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in an interactive photo booth experience featuring Lainey and her new SmashUp. In the customized, oversized booth, fans will be able to take a picture alongside Lainey that can be shared on social media as well as send her SmashUp birthday greeting to friends and family.

SmashUps™ are available on www.americangreetings.com , www.bluemountain.com , and on the SmashUps™, American Greetings and Blue Mountain ecard apps for iPhone and Android . They can be shared via email, text, or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly, or two-year American Greetings account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of SmashUps™—as well as all American Greetings digital offerings—over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $6.99-$39.99, depending on the length of membership. For the latest news from SmashUps™, follow @americangreetingsdigital on Instagram and @americangreetingsdigital on Facebook.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, Jacquie Lawson, SmashUps™, Pics & Wishes™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow us @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

ABOUT LAINEY WILSON:

GRAMMY® award winning, prolific singer-songwriter, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm and praise of the industry. Critically acclaimed and touted as 'Entertainer of the Year,' the Louisiana native who has often been described as a "bona fide storyteller at work," has made a name for herself as a next generation icon. Constantly defying the traditional norms and conventions of the Country music genre, Wilson's "rulebreaking" achievements have led her to numerous accolades and a diehard fanbase.

Nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams in Nashville, she earned her first PLATINUM certified song, with "Things A Man Oughta Know," and won over legions of fans across the globe with her signature sound and aesthetic, blending traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare.

Thus far, her music has taken her worldwide with headlining shows in Europe, the UK, Australia, and more. With seven No.1 songs to date, Wilson has become the lead female artist with the most No.1's this decade along with two GRAMMY® nominations, nine ACM awards and seven CMA awards.

Making her acting debut in Season 5 of Paramount's smash hit series Yellowstone, Wilson has become a triple-threat in the industry, claiming the roles of singer, songwriter, and actress. Fans can also catch Wilson on her upcoming, "Country's Cool Again," headlining North American tour this Summer and pre-order/pre-save/pre-add her forthcoming studio album, Whirlwind, now. For more information, please visit laineywilson.com.

