AMERICAN GREETINGS LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER PEANUTS DIGITAL ADVENT CALENDAR 2025 WITH EARLY ACCESS TO GAMES, PUZZLES AND MORE

Set inside a richly detailed, navigable Peanuts world featuring beloved locations, moments, and characters, the Peanuts Digital Advent Calendar 2025 invites fans to explore, interact, and uncover hidden surprises. From December 1 to 25, each day unlocks a new animated Peanuts comic strip, a themed game or activity, and shareable holiday greetings—bringing the joy of the Peanuts gang to life for the whole family.

Highlights of the Peanuts Digital Advent Calendar 2025 include:

Early Access Fun – Leading up to the official 25-day Christmas countdown, fans can explore select games, puzzles, and activities in a customizable home environment, including Peanuts Trivia, Word Jumble, Klondike Solitaire, and more, as well as send Peanuts-themed ecards to friends and family.

– Leading up to the official 25-day Christmas countdown, fans can explore select games, puzzles, and activities in a customizable home environment, including Peanuts Trivia, Word Jumble, Klondike Solitaire, and more, as well as send Peanuts-themed ecards to friends and family. 25 Days of New Surprises Inspired by the World of Peanuts – Featuring beloved locations and moments – including Snoopy's doghouse, the skating pond, Lucy's psychiatry booth, and more – each day reveals an exclusive animated Peanuts comic strip paired with an interactive activity themed to that day's story.

Featuring beloved locations and moments – including Snoopy's doghouse, the skating pond, Lucy's psychiatry booth, and more – each day reveals an exclusive animated Peanuts comic strip paired with an interactive activity themed to that day's story. Mini-Games and Activities – Daily surprises include an interactive Peanuts Christmas tree decorator, snowflake maker, holiday tile matching, snowman building, and more—over 30 festive activities in total.

– Daily surprises include an interactive Peanuts Christmas tree decorator, snowflake maker, holiday tile matching, snowman building, and more—over 30 festive activities in total. Shareable Holiday Ecards – Why wait for Christmas? Spread holiday cheer all season long with festive Peanuts-themed ecards for friends and family!

"American Greetings is a long-standing leader in celebrations and in creating meaningful holiday traditions," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "We've been bringing joy to families through our Jacquie Lawson digital Advent calendars for over 16 years, and we're excited to extend that experience to this timeless classic. Through this interactive Advent calendar, fans of all ages can interact with the Peanuts gang in a brand-new way."

"The holidays and Peanuts have been synonymous for the past 75 years," said Scott Shillet, Vice President, Global Licensing at Peanuts. "We are excited to partner with American Greetings on this unique, immersive digital advent calendar, offering our incredible fans new ways to celebrate the festive season with the characters they know and love."

The Peanuts Digital Advent Calendar is available for purchase for $9.99 through the American Greetings website and corresponding apps for iPhone and Android, with discounts available when purchasing multiple copies. Consumers can learn more HERE and by following @AmericanGreetingsDigital .

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Carlton Cards, and Recycled Paper Greetings. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Its popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, Jacquie Lawson, SmashUps™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow us @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

ABOUT PEANUTS:

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

SOURCE American Greetings