American Households Are Spending Thousands on Toilet Paper. There's a Smarter Way.

Bidets USA calculates the true lifetime cost of toilet paper and why a one-time switch makes financial sense for millions of families.

LINCOLN, Neb., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The average American uses 141 rolls of toilet paper per year [1]. For a household of four, that's more than 560 rolls annually – and at $1.25 to $1.50 per roll, over $700 a year. Bidets USA, a US-based retailer of premium bidet seats, smart toilets, and bidet attachments, is putting that figure front and center to help American households rethink one of the most overlooked costs in the household budget.

Bidets USA points to the one-time cost of switching as the key comparison. Bidet seats from established brands like TOTO and Brondell start from around $380, with most mid-range models running $470 to $700.

The company reports an average order value of $640, less than a single year's toilet paper bill for a family of four. Given a household's toilet paper cost that resets every year, most families would recoup that outlay within 12 months and continue saving thereafter.

The environmental case compounds the financial one. The US accounts for roughly 20% of global toilet paper consumption despite being just 4% of the world's population [2]. Manufacturing a single roll requires up to 37 gallons of water across its full production lifecycle [3]. A bidet uses approximately 1/8 pint per wash. For a family running through 560 rolls a year, the savings compound every year after.

"American families are looking hard at where money is going right now," said Olivia Masten, Supervisor at Bidets USA. "Toilet paper is one of those costs people never question because it's always just been there."

Bidets USA notes that many customers do not want to completely remove toilet paper. Instead, they want to reduce how much they use while improving comfort, hygiene, and convenience.

"We see bidets as a practical upgrade, not a luxury," Olivia added. "The rest of the world has treated water-based cleaning as normal for a long time. American households are now starting to ask why they are still relying so heavily on dry paper."

Bidets USA products are also HSA and FSA-eligible, which can offset the upfront cost for qualifying households.

Learn more at: bidetsusa.com

About Bidets USA

Bidets USA is a US-based online retailer specializing in premium bidet seats, bidet attachments, smart toilets, and complete bidet toilet combinations. Stocking leading brands including TOTO, Brondell, Blooming Bidet, and CleanSense, the company offers free shipping and no sales tax on all orders across the continental United States. Bidets USA is committed to making water-based hygiene accessible to American households across every price point.

Resources

1. Earth911: Americans use 141 rolls per person per year - and the US accounts for 20% of global consumption

2. Statista: US leads world in toilet paper consumption per capita

3. Big Think: Toilet paper's environmental cost - 37 gallons of water per roll, bidet uses one-eighth of a pint

Media Contact

Bidets USA

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SOURCE Bidets USA