American India Foundation Raises Record $3.8 Million at Annual New York Gala, Celebrating 25 Years of Impact

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American India Foundation (AIF) hosted its annual New York Gala to a 600-strong crowd at Cipriani Wall Street on June 9, celebrating 25 years of impact. The evening raised a record-breaking $3.8 million—of which over $1 million came from the night's pledge drive, with a leadership pledge of $300,000 by Global Board member, Saira Lal—to support AIF's multidimensional interventions in public health, education, and livelihoods, serving over 23 million lives across 35 states and union territories since 2001.

From left to right: Leo Salom, President & CEO, TD Bank US; Harit Talwar, Global Board Co-Chair, AIF, and Board Member, Mastercard and Infostretch; Kalpana Kanthan, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, AIF; Bharat Masrani, Retired CEO, TD Bank Group; Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys; Sarthak Pattanaik, Chief Data & AI Officer, BNY; Rohit Kapoor, Global Board Member, AIF, and Chairman and CEO, EXL; Jayant Tambe, Global Board Member, AIF, and Partner, Jones Day

The Gala honored the visionary leadership and global contributions of BNY; Bharat Masrani, Retired CEO, TD Bank Group; and Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys. Trailblazers, business leaders, and AIF's champions gathered from across the Indian diaspora to witness AIF's transformative social impact. The evening featured host Dhaya Lakshminarayanan—comedian and former venture capitalist—and globally celebrated Young People's Chorus of New York City. Senses were ignited by a VR experience of AIF's award-winning Learning and Migration Program (LAMP) and a world-class menu curated by Chef Gaurav Anand.

Honored for outstanding contributions to global business, civic leadership, and cross-border impact, Masrani looked back on his journey. "We all had someone in our lives who believed in us…Someone who looked at us and saw—not what we were at that moment, but what we could become. AIF's mission makes this possible for millions, and it's why we are all here tonight." Recognized for transformative technology leadership, pioneering global innovation, and championing sustainable development, Parekh said, "I am deeply honored by this recognition from AIF. Over the past 25 years, AIF has transformed countless lives by creating opportunities where they are needed most. Infosys and I are proud to be part of this journey. As we navigate an AI-first era, our shared responsibility is to ensure that technology expands human potential, broadens access to opportunity, and creates meaningful impact for communities around the world."

Chief Data & AI Officer of BNY, Sarthak Pattanaik, accepted the company award for exceptional corporate citizenship, unwavering commitment to building inclusive communities, and philanthropic leadership, noting, "We are at an inflection point where technology has the power to rewrite systems and eliminate long-held socio-economic barriers, with people at the center. BNY supports AIF at its own historic moment, leveraging 25 years of service and partnership for a tomorrow we can truly be proud of." AIF's CEO, Nishant Pandey, reflected on how "AIF at 25 shows that enduring impact is possible when people come together across borders, sectors, and communities. Our success is driven by visionary philanthropy, strategic partnerships, and the ability to scale, and I cannot be more excited about the next 25 years."

The evening was dedicated to AIF's community—its donors, legacy leaders, steadfast team, and millions of beneficiaries they serve—and highlighted Presenting Sponsors BNY, Goldman Sachs Gives, and TD Bank. For a full list of our sponsors, click here.

Learn more at American India Foundation. For queries, contact Kalpana Kanthan, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, at [email protected].

SOURCE American India Foundation (AIF)