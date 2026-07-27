American Industrial Partners Completes Acquisition of Honeywell Technologies' Warehouse and Workflow Solutions Business

AIP to combine Intelligrated and Trew as a leading warehouse automation platform

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Industrial Partners ("AIP"), an operationally oriented industrials investor, today announced that an affiliate of AIP has completed its acquisition of Intelligrated from Honeywell Technologies. Moving forward, AIP will bring together the capabilities of Intelligrated, including Transnorm, and Trew as part of a broader warehouse automation platform.

Intelligrated is a leading provider of material handling and warehouse automation solutions, delivering integrated systems including sortation, conveyor, palletizing and robotics technologies, supported by software and aftermarket services that drive operational efficiency and fulfillment performance. Intelligrated is supported by more than 3,300 employees.

AIP's investment in Intelligrated builds on its existing investment in Trew, a U.S.-based manufacturer and integrator of automated material handling systems and software. Together, Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm bring complementary capabilities across warehouse automation, material handling systems, software, lifecycle services and aftermarket support. Transnorm will continue to operate as a distinct business within the broader platform. The platform will continue to benefit from AIP's partnership with Redwood Technology Ventures (RTV), whose team includes members of the original founding team of Intelligrated and brings deep sector experience in material handling and warehouse automation solutions.

"We are pleased to officially welcome Intelligrated to the AIP portfolio and to begin the next chapter for Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm," said Murray Grainger, Partner at AIP. "These are three highly complementary businesses with strong technology, deep customer relationships, broad installed bases and talented teams. We believe bringing these platforms together creates a differentiated opportunity to serve customers across the material handling and warehouse automation markets."

"Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm each bring meaningful strengths, talented teams and longstanding customer relationships," said Alfred Rebello, Chief Executive Officer of the combined platform. "As we bring these businesses together, our focus will be on combining the best of each organization to deliver stronger capabilities and greater value for our customers. I am excited to work with the teams across all three businesses as we build a more focused, agile and customer-driven warehouse automation platform."

"AIP is also pleased to continue its partnership with RTV, which began with AIP's investment in Trew," added Grainger. "RTV's deep sector knowledge and founder perspective will be instrumental as we support the next phase of growth for Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm, with a focus on customer delivery, innovation and operational excellence."

Evercore acted as exclusive financial advisor to AIP. Ropes & Gray LLP acted as transaction and financing counsel, and Baker Botts LLP acted as regulatory counsel to AIP.

About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented industrials investor with approximately $17.8 billion in assets under management. AIP seeks to achieve differentiated returns by investing in quality engineered products businesses with strong management teams and working with those teams to implement transformative Operating Agendas to build long-term value. The AIP team has deep roots in the industrial economy and has actively invested across three economic cycles. AIP has completed over 145 platform and add-on acquisitions and invests in all forms of corporate divestitures, management buyouts, recapitalizations, and going-private transactions of established businesses with sales greater than $500 million. Current AIP portfolio companies generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $32 billion and employ 74,000+ employees as of March 31, 2026. www.americanindustrial.com

About Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm

Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm are leading providers of material handling and warehouse automation solutions. Together, the businesses provide automated sortation systems, palletizers, conveyors, robotics solutions, software, lifecycle services and aftermarket support to customers across e-commerce, retail, parcel, distribution, manufacturing and other end markets. The combined platform is supported by deep engineering expertise, broad installed bases and longstanding customer relationships.

Contacts

For American Industrial Partners:

Media Inquiries: American Industrial Partners – [email protected]

For Intelligrated, Trew and Transnorm:

Media Inquiries: Dan Gauss – [email protected]

SOURCE American Industrial Partners