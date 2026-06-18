American innovation takes root in Texas as Axjo Group opens new 160,600-Square-Foot production plant

CONOVER, N.C. , June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic cable reel innovator Axjo Group is accelerating its American expansion with its new 160,600-square-foot production plant in Haltom City, Texas. With production now underway and operations officially launched, the investment strengthens the company's local presence and expands production capacity for larger cable reels.

The expansion is driven by a clear ambition: to move even closer to customers, increase efficiency, and continue developing sustainable, circular solutions for the global market.

From its American headquarter in Conover, North Carolina, Axjo Group has over several years built an international business focused on innovative cable reels and packaging solutions where recycled materials are given new life. Through entrepreneurship and the courage to challenge a traditional industry, the company has grown into what it is today.

The company is now taking the next step in the American market.

– We are seeing strong demand for our solutions and want to be closer to our customers. With the establishment in Texas, we are strengthening both our production capacity and our ability to serve the American market efficiently, says Jacob Nilsson CEO at Axjo Group.

The new production plant in Haltom City not only expands Axjo Group's presence in America, but also significantly increases production capabilities. The plant is designed to manufacture larger reels and enables the company to meet a wider range of customer needs within sectors such as energy, cable, and industrial manufacturing.

– We build for the long term and with sustainability at the core. For us, growth is not only about numbers, it's also about creating innovative and more circular solutions where materials are reused and given a second life. That is a fundamental part of our DNA, says Jacob Nilsson.

Axjo Group's journey in America began in 2010 with the establishment in Conover, North Carolina. Since then, the company has steadily strengthened its position in the North American market. The expansion into Texas is seen as a natural next step in the company's international growth strategy.

At the same time, the company remains deeply rooted in Swedish business culture, characterized by innovation, persistence, and strong entrepreneurship.

– We come from a small village in Sweden, where you learn to think long-term, work efficiently, and see value in the resources already around you. Combining that mindset with the strong American growth mentality has been crucial to our journey, says Jacob Nilsson.

With the new production facility in Texas, Axjo Group further strengthens its position as a growing international player in circular packaging solutions, while taking another important step toward its continued international growth.

CONTACT:

For more information

Johanna Haglund

Chief Brand & Culture Officer

+46703193875

[email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/axjo-group/i/haltom-city-1,c3547826 Haltom City 1 https://news.cision.com/axjo-group/i/haltom-city-2,c3547827 Haltom City 2

SOURCE Axjo Group