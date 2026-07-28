American Lung Association Highlights Therapeutic Options Available to Prevent and Treat COVID-19

Campaign aims to advance lung health through healthcare provider education focused on available options to help people at high risk for severe illness

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory viruses remain a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the U.S., with COVID-19 continuing to pose a significant health burden. There have been incredible advancements in COVID-19 prevention and treatment, so the American Lung Association launched a new campaign today to help individuals who deliver care understand the current COVID-19 therapeutic options available for their eligible adult patients to help prevent severe disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that from October 1, 2025 through May 2, 2026, there have been 3.8-12.3 million illnesses, up to 250,000 hospitalizations, and 41,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

"COVID-19 is still a persistent public health issue in the U.S. COVID-19 is highly transmissible, so preventing disease is particularly important for people at high risk of severe illness and complications from the infection," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO for the American Lung Association. "Thankfully, there have been significant advancements in both preventing and treating COVID-19, but unfortunately, these are underutilized. Healthcare providers are the most trusted source of health information, so it is critical for them to be up to date on the options available, and to discuss these options with their patients."

COVID-19 prevention and proven-effective treatments are underutilized. In fact, antiviral use remains under 15%, and only 16% of eligible patients receive treatment within 5 days of infection. According to the CDC, only 18% of adults and 9% of children received the COVID-19 vaccine in the 2025-26 respiratory virus season. Only 31% of adults 65-74 and 37% of adults 75+ received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Available Options for Preventing COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization over prolonged periods of time, but other prevention strategies include:

Post-exposure prophylaxis with ensitrelvir, an oral antiviral medication, for use in people 12 years of age and older following contact with an individual who has COVID-19 (medication to help prevent severe COVID-19 illness after contact with someone sick with COVID-19).

Pre-exposure prophylaxis with pemivibart, an antibody delivered through an IV, for use in people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised (medication to help prevent severe COVID-19 illness before exposure to someone who has COVID-19).

Individual prevention actions, including: Take steps for cleaner air, particularly when there is someone sick in the house, out in crowded places or when hosting a gathering; Practice good hand hygiene; Prompt testing and treatment for individuals at increased risk; and Wearing a mask to help lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission.



Available Options for Treating COVID-19

Treatment options are available for individuals at increased risk who test positive for COVID-19 to help prevent severe illness, lessen the duration of illness and reduce the risk of hospitalization. Depending on a person's situation, healthcare providers may prescribe one of these treatments:

Oral antiviral medications or IV infusion antiviral medication which may reduce the replication of the virus within the body. These medications should be taken as soon as possible after symptoms appear – oral antivirals no later than five days and IV infusion no later than seven days after symptom onset.

Many individuals are at high risk for severe illness if they get sick with COVID-19. Those at high risk include people aged 65 and older, people with chronic lung disease (including asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis or pulmonary hypertension), those who used to or currently smoke, and adults with certain medical conditions, including those who are immunocompromised, and those with heart disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Survey data continues to show that healthcare providers are the most trusted sources of health information, so it is important for them to recommend COVID-19 vaccination and discuss additional options to prevent serious illness for their patients at increased risk. Receipt of a 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine dose provided additional protection against COVID-19-associated emergency department/urgent care visits and hospitalization among adults. Individuals are encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider to see if they are eligible for updated COVID-19 vaccines along with any other vaccinations recommended for them.

Supporting healthcare providers with up-to-date resources about COVID-19 therapeutic options is critical to improving health outcomes, particularly as emerging therapies evolve and become available, so the American Lung Association, with support from Shionogi, is working to:

Deliver clear, evidence-based COVID-19 education to healthcare providers, including specialists such as pulmonologists, regarding available antiviral options for their patient population.

Reinforce the importance of COVID-19 treatment and prevention options for eligible adults, including those at increased risk for severe illness.

Support provider awareness of available COVID-19 therapies through targeted outreach.

For more information, visit Lung.org/hcp-covid.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001 M: 720-438-8289E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association