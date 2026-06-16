American Polymer Company Opens Third Manufacturing Facility, Strengthening Service, Capacity, and Product Expansion

PLEASANTON, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Polymer Company (APC) is proud to announce the opening of its third manufacturing facility, located in Pleasanton, Texas. This expansion marks another important milestone in APC's continued commitment to investing in its business, expanding its product portfolio, strengthening its manufacturing capabilities, and delivering exceptional value to customers across the utility and infrastructure markets.

As demand for APC's products continues to grow, the new facility will increase production capacity, improve operational flexibility, and enhance the company's ability to serve customers with greater availability, short lead times, and the quality and performance they have come to expect. In addition to supporting current product lines, the Pleasanton facility creates opportunities for APC to introduce new products, expand into adjacent infrastructure markets, and better support customers as their needs continue to evolve.

The Pleasanton location strengthens APC's manufacturing footprint in a strategically important region, helping the company better serve customers while continuing to invest in the people and communities that contribute to its success.

"At APC, growth is never just about adding capacity—it's about creating more value for our customers," said Scott Genovesi, CEO of American Polymer Company. "This facility represents our continued commitment to investing in the people, processes, products, and infrastructure needed to better serve our customers today while creating new opportunities for growth and innovation tomorrow."

Founded on the principles of Service, Performance, and Value, APC continues to expand its footprint while remaining focused on its mission of connecting communities and protecting critical infrastructure. The Pleasanton facility strengthens APC's ability to deliver innovative infrastructure solutions, dependable lead times, and the responsive customer support that defines the APC experience.

The new facility will support APC's growing portfolio of utility infrastructure products while providing the flexibility and capacity needed to develop new solutions for the water, power, telecommunications, gas, transportation, and industrial markets.

About American Polymer Company

American Polymer Company (APC) develops innovative infrastructure solutions that connect communities and protect critical infrastructure through durable products, trusted expertise, and exceptional service. Backed by deep industry experience and a customer-first approach, APC delivers the service, performance, and value customers depend on every day.

SOURCE American Polymer Company