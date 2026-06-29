American Power Systems adds J180 and pad mount options to UPI heavy-duty high output alternator line

Smaller, lighter designs help heavy-duty vehicles reduce engine load, noise, and fuel spend without sacrificing power

DAVENPORT, Iowa, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With fuel costs putting more pressure on every mile, American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) has expanded its Ultra Performance at Idle (UPI) high output alternator line with two of its most requested heavy-duty mounting styles: J180 and pad mount, built to help fleets reduce engine load and fuel spend while meeting demanding electrical requirements. These new configurations make it easier for RV OEMs, broadcast fleets, and hard-working heavy-duty commercial vehicles to step up to faster charging and stronger output, especially in real-world low-RPM conditions like extended idle, stop-and-go driving, and on-site operation.

"By delivering required output with a smaller, lighter, more efficient design, APS' J180 and pad mount UPI alternators can reduce alternator-related load on the engine compared to larger legacy high-output units," said APS President & CEO Amy Lank. "For heavy-duty vehicles and work trucks that run significant electrical loads all day, that efficiency advantage can translate into meaningful operating-cost savings over time, including fuel economy."

Key Benefits of APS UPI J180 & Pad Mount Alternators

Lower engine load for better efficiency & fuel economy : smaller, lighter design reduces mass and strain on the front-end drive, versus traditional large units, supporting improved overall efficiency and fuel economy in heavy-duty applications

: smaller, lighter design reduces mass and strain on the front-end drive, versus traditional large units, supporting improved overall efficiency and fuel economy in heavy-duty applications More power where it counts : higher output at both low and high RPM means faster battery recovery, including stronger charging performance at idle

: higher output at both low and high RPM means faster battery recovery, including stronger charging performance at idle Lower turn-on power : starts producing useful output sooner, helping reduce undercharging during low-speed or on-site operation

: starts producing useful output sooner, helping reduce undercharging during low-speed or on-site operation Quieter operation : internal fan design reduces the external fan noise often associated with legacy high-output alternators

: internal fan design reduces the external fan noise often associated with legacy high-output alternators Integration flexibility: engineered to fit customer power architectures and pulley/RPM strategies common in high-demand mobile power builds

Ideal Vehicles & Use Cases for UPI J180 & Pad Mount Alternators

RVs with high continuous electrical demand : Class A motorhomes (gas and diesel pushers), Super C, and other diesel-based coaches running large house battery banks, inverters, HVAC, and onboard accessories during long drive/idle cycles

: Class A motorhomes (gas and diesel pushers), Super C, and other diesel-based coaches running large house battery banks, inverters, HVAC, and onboard accessories during long drive/idle cycles Broadcast and mobile production vehicles : TV trucks, ENG/SNG rigs, and remote production units powering equipment racks, communications, lighting, and onboard power systems – often while idling on location

: TV trucks, ENG/SNG rigs, and remote production units powering equipment racks, communications, lighting, and onboard power systems – often while idling on location Work trucks and heavy-duty commercial fleets: utility/service bodies, tow & recovery, mobile maintenance/repair, and other upfit platforms where electrical loads run for hours and fuel spend is a constant concern (especially with extended idle)

utility/service bodies, tow & recovery, mobile maintenance/repair, and other upfit platforms where electrical loads run for hours and fuel spend is a constant concern (especially with extended idle) Mobile command centers and emergency response vehicles: law enforcement, fire/rescue, EMS, disaster response, and public safety platforms supporting radios, onboard computers, surveillance systems, lighting, HVAC, and communications equipment during extended idle or on-scene operations

law enforcement, fire/rescue, EMS, disaster response, and public safety platforms supporting radios, onboard computers, surveillance systems, lighting, HVAC, and communications equipment during extended idle or on-scene operations Marine and marine-duty vehicles: workboats, patrol and utility vessels, and marine-diesel applications running high accessory loads (electronics, pumps, lighting, communications) where stronger output at low RPM/idle supports reliable charging while underway or at dock

workboats, patrol and utility vessels, and marine-diesel applications running high accessory loads (electronics, pumps, lighting, communications) where stronger output at low RPM/idle supports reliable charging while underway or at dock Existing J180 or pad mount applications: especially systems currently spec'd around a 55i-style alternator and looking for an upgrade path with less noise, less weight, and improved efficiency

Who J180 & Pad Mount UPI Alternators Are For

RV OEMs, upfitters, and service centers supporting Class A and Super C motorhomes (especially diesel platforms) and customers running high-demand house power systems

Broadcast/mobile production fleets and integrators who need dependable output at idle with reduced alternator noise

Fleet managers, upfitters, emergency response integrators, and service centers supporting work trucks, mobile command centers, mobile medical units, and specialty response vehicles with heavy electrical demand who want reliable on-site power and a familiar J180/pad-mount installation

All APS UPI high output alternators are available in 12-, 24-, and 48-volt options. For more information contact American Power Systems.

To view Ultra Performance at Idle alternator output curves, visit the APS website.

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2006, American Power Systems, Inc. was created to fulfill a growing need for high power alternatives for a wide range of vehicles and environments. Quickly gaining a worldwide reputation for quality, innovation and expertise, APS became the trusted partner of a variety of governmental agencies and companies around the globe, including clients such as US Department of State, US Dept. of Defense, US SOCOM (US Special Operations Command) and the Australian Ministry of Defence.

The Davenport, Iowa-based company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles.

In March 2020, APS was honored as Small Business Exporter of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Region VII office. APS also has been honored as Battelle's Small Business Supplier of the Year. With a growing client base and award-winning success, APS continues to expand and offer its business partners reliable, dependable, and durable products and hands-on support.

SOURCE American Power Systems, Inc.