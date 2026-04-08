American Property Casualty Insurance Association: WHY INSURANCE COSTS KEEP RISING, AND WHAT ACTUALLY HELPS LOWER THEM

DISASTERS, INFLATION, AND LEGAL COSTS ARE DRIVING UP RATES; EXPERTS EXPLAIN WHAT'S NEXT FOR HOME AND AUTO COVERAGE

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

With insurance costs on the rise nationwide, consumers are searching for clear, credible answers about what's driving premiums. Leaders from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) are available to separate fact from fiction and offer timely, actionable insight to help keep coverage affordable.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/american-property-casualty-insurance-association/9361251-en-american-property-casualty-insurance-association-insurance-costs-rising-what-helps-lower

From market exits to natural disaster losses and rising construction costs, APCIA experts will explain what's behind the current challenges and what homeowners, drivers, and business owners can do now to better protect themselves.

APCIA President and CEO David Sampson breaks down what's driving insurance costs, how the industry is working to stabilize the market, and the steps consumers can take today to help secure more affordable home and auto coverage.

For more information please visit: www.apci.org/insurance

MORE ABOUT DAVID A. SAMPSON

David Sampson has served as president and CEO of APCIA since 2007. As the leading voice for the property casualty insurance industry, APCIA advances private competitive markets to ensure access to affordable personal and commercial insurance protection.

Produced for: APCIA

SOURCE APCIA, American Property Casualty Insurance Association