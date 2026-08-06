American Public University System Completes Planned Combination to Create a Unified Institution

News provided by

APEI

Aug 06, 2026, 08:30 ET

Announcing Newly Formed Board of Trustees, New Chancellor and New Chief Academic Officer

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System, or the System, announced it has completed its planned combination to create a unified institution offering more than 290 degree programs to educate its global learning community of approximately 109,000 students1 and 250,000 alumni. The System, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, brings together the strengths of four mission-driven academic units: American Military University (AMU)American Public University (APU), Rasmussen University (RU), and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN). The newly formed System Board of Trustees appointed Angela Selden to serve as Chancellor. Ms. Selden will also continue to serve as the President and CEO of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI).

"I am honored to lead our newly unified institution during this pivotal time," said System Chancellor, Angela Selden. "We are proud to bring together the strengths, experiences, and missions of our academic units to form one system – with a connected purpose to Educate Students for Service."

The newly formed System Board of Trustees includes representatives from each of the three former institution boards. The Trustees include:

  • Chair, Matthew A. Yale
  • Vice Chair, Dr. Mary A. Papazian
  • Lt. Gen. (Ret. U.S. Army) David D. Halverson
  • Javier Miyares
  • Lt. Gen. (Ret. U.S. Marine Corps) Lori Reynolds
  • Angela Selden
  • Paula Singer
  • Richard J. Statuto
  • Dr. Claire M. Zangerle.

The Higher Learning Commission, an accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, has approved the combination of all the System's academic units to operate under the American Public University System's institutional accreditation. In addition, the Department of Education has approved the combination for the purposes of federal student financial aid programs.

"Today, we are standing at the intersection of a proud legacy and an even brighter future," said Dr. Michelle Newman, the System's first appointed Chief Academic Officer. "Working together with thousands of distinguished scholars across four well-respected academic units, we are committed to inspiring our students to do great things as tomorrow's leaders."

The System includes all programs, locations, and operations of each of the educational institutions that were in existence immediately prior to the combination.

About American Public University System
American Public University System empowers students through education to transform lives, advance careers, and serve their communities locally and globally. With approximately 109,000 students and over 250,000 alumni worldwide, the System includes American Military University (AMU)American Public University (APU), Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing.

The System is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. The System is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI)

1

As of March 31, 2026. This encompasses 89,500 active students at AMU and APU, plus approximately 19,400 students at Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing.

American Public University System, APU, AMU, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing are not affiliated with the U.S. Military.

Media Contact

Meg Sheeley
Manager, Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE APEI

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo