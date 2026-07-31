American Regent, Inc. Animal Health Issues Nationwide Recall of two lots of Adequan® Canine and two lots of Adequan® i.m. due to visible glass fiber material in the product

SHIRLEY, N.Y., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Regent, Inc. Animal Health is conducting a nationwide recall of two lots ( 25011 and 3369) of Adequan® Canine Injection (for dogs), 100 mg/mL 5 mL multi-dose vials and two lots ( 24416 and 25265P) of Adequan® i.m. Injection (for horses), 500 mg/5 mL single-dose 5 mL vials to the consumer level. The products are being recalled due to the presence of glass fibers found during testing of internally retained samples.

Adequan Canine Adequan i.m.

Risk Statement: The administration of an intramuscular injectable product containing particulate matter, such as glass fibers, may result in local irritation, swelling, inflammation, injection site pain, infection, or abscesses. To date, American Regent, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled lots.

Both Adequan Canine and Adequan i.m. are clear, colorless to slightly yellow solutions. The products are for intramuscular injections and are to be used by or under the direction of a licensed veterinarian.

Adequan Canine is a prescription medication used in the treatment of non-infectious degenerative or traumatic joint dysfunction in dogs.

Adequan i.m. is a prescription medication used in the treatment of noninfectious degenerative or traumatic joint dysfunction and associated lameness in horses.

Adequan Canine Lot #'s 3369 and 25011 were distributed nationwide to online pharmacies, distributors/ wholesalers and veterinarians in the United States on 05/22/2024 and 04/14/2025 respectively and Adequan i.m. Lot #'s 24416 and 25265P were distributed nationwide to online pharmacies, distributors/ wholesalers and veterinarians in the United States on 05/08/2025 and 01/22/2026 respectively.

Product Description NADA Lot # Distribution Date Expiration Date Adequan

Canine Injection,

100 mg/1 mL 5 mL multi-dose vial 141-038 3369 05/22/2024 10/31/2026 Adequan

Canine Injection,

100 mg/1 mL 5 mL multi-dose vial 141-038 25011 04/14/2025 12/31/2027 Adequan i.m. Injection,

500 mg/5 mL 5mL single-dose vial 140-901 24416 05/08/2025 11/30/2027 Adequan i.m. Injection,

500 mg/5 mL 5mL single-dose vial 140-901 25265P 01/22/2026 03/31/2027

Any person or entity with the recalled product lots should not use the products.

Consumers: Stop using the recalled products lots. Contact your veterinarian if your pets have experienced any problems that may be related to using the recalled products.

Distributors and retailers: Stop distribution, return any leftover recalled product to the manufacturer, or discard.

Veterinary hospitals, clinics, and other consignees: Return any unused product to the manufacturer or discard.

CONTACT AMERICAN REGENT INC.

Consumers and veterinary professionals with questions regarding this recall can contact American Regent Inc. using the below information.

Area of Support Contact Center Contact Information For detailed

return/replacement/credit

information American Regent,

Inc. Customer

Service Phone: 800-645-1706

(8:00AM-6:00PM EST, Monday –

Thursday, 8:00AM-4:00PM EST, Friday)

Email: [email protected] To report adverse events American Regent,

Inc.

Pharmacovigilance Phone: 888-354-4857

(24 Hours/Day, 7 Days/Week) Email: [email protected] For product quality

complaints American Regent,

Inc. Product

Quality

Complaints Phone: 888-354-4855

(24 Hours/Day, 7 Days/Week)



Email: [email protected] For medical questions American Regent,

Inc. Medical

Information Phone: 888-354-4857

(24 Hours/Day, 7 Days/Week) Email: [email protected]

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA at 1-888-FDA-VETS or online at http://www.FDA.gov/reportanimalae.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

American Regent, Inc. is committed to the safety of patients who rely on its products and is taking this precautionary action to protect public health.

SOURCE American Regent, Inc.