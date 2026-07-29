American Rights Alliance Announces Rob Schneider Joins Board of Directors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Rights Alliance (ARA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to defending constitutional rights, announced today that actor, comedian and filmmaker Rob Schneider joins its board of directors.

Schneider, whose career spans film, television and stand-up comedy, has become an outspoken advocate for free speech, individual liberty and civic engagement. His appointment reflects the organization's continued commitment to advancing constitutional principles through education, advocacy and strategic legal action.

American Rights Alliance Chief Executive Officer Evan Turk (left) with actor, comedian and filmmaker Rob Schneider following the announcement of Schneider’s appointment to the American Rights Alliance Board of Directors.

The American Rights Alliance supports cases involving free speech, due process, religious liberty and government accountability. Through legal advocacy, public education and case-specific initiatives, the organization works to ensure constitutional protections remain available to all Americans, regardless of political affiliation or public opinion.

"Rob Schneider brings a nationally recognized voice and a genuine commitment to the principles we defend every day," said Evan Turk, CEO of the American Rights Alliance. "He understands that constitutional rights are not reserved for the popular or the powerful. They belong to every American. We are honored to welcome him to our board and look forward to his contributions as we continue expanding our impact nationwide."

Schneider said he was drawn to the organization's mission of protecting fundamental freedoms and supporting individuals whose constitutional rights are at risk.

"As Americans, we may not always agree with one another, but we should all agree that our constitutional rights deserve protection," Schneider said. "I am honored to join the American Rights Alliance and support its efforts to defend the principles that help preserve a free society."

The announcement comes as the organization continues to expand its national presence through legal advocacy, public education initiatives and The Rights Report, its publication focused on constitutional issues and significant legal cases.

Founded in Florida, the American Rights Alliance has participated in cases involving free speech, due process and religious liberty, while also helping educate the public about the constitutional principles at stake in courts across the country.

About the American Rights Alliance

The American Rights Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to defending free speech, due process, religious liberty and other constitutional protections through legal advocacy, public education and strategic support of significant constitutional cases.

Media Contact:

Lynn Aronberg

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SOURCE American Rights Alliance