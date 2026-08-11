American Share Insurance Announces CEO Retirement and Leadership Succession Plan

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of American Share Insurance (ASI) has announced a planned leadership transition and succession plan that will position the organization for strategic growth, innovation, and impact across the credit union industry.

After a distinguished tenure as President & CEO, Theresa Mason has announced plans to retire in the spring of 2027. As part of a thoughtful succession planning process, the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Kurt Loose as President & CEO-Elect. Loose currently serves as Senior Vice President & Chief Operations Officer, a role he has held since 2022, along with various leadership positions at ASI since 1998. He will assume the role of President & CEO effective April 15, 2027.

The Board of Directors of American Share Insurance (ASI) has announced a leadership transition and succession plan. Post this

"We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished under Theresa's leadership. ASI has gained strong momentum surrounding strategic growth, revenue diversification, and financial stability at a time when interest in private deposit insurance has accelerated to meet the evolving needs of credit unions and their members," said James Miles, Chairman of the Board.

As a respected advocate, Loose has worked closely with credit union leagues, legislative leaders, and industry trade organizations to advance initiatives that strengthen and support the movement. As a member of the senior leadership team, he has engaged with the Board of Directors and the Advisory Council, contributing to the company's strategic direction and long-term success.

Throughout his 28-year career with ASI, Loose has demonstrated a commitment to both professional excellence and community service. He holds an MBA from Capital University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University and has served on the Nationwide Children's Hospital Development Board for 18 years.

Mr. Loose will continue to champion the ASI mission and vision to protect and empower credit unions to succeed in their unique missions. He will work closely with Ms. Mason throughout a structured transition period designed to ensure continuity, stability, and a seamless path forward for ASI, its affiliate companies, employees, partners, and the credit unions it serves.

"ASI has an incredible history, a solid foundation, and a significant role to play in the future of the credit union movement. I am honored by the confidence the Board has placed in me, and I look forward to working alongside our Board, employees, partners, and the credit unions we serve," said Kurt Loose, President & CEO-Elect.

For more information about American Share Insurance, please visit AmericanShare.com

About American Share Insurance (ASI)

ASI is a member-owned share guaranty corporation licensed by the Ohio Department of Insurance and dual-regulated by the Ohio Departments of Insurance and Commerce. The corporation provides up to $250,000 of share insurance on each account of an individual member of an insured credit union. For more information, visit AmericanShare.com.

SOURCE American Share Insurance