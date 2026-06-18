American Tennis Circuit Appoints Shamrock Sports & Entertainment to Build Its Corporate Partnership Program

The new U.S. women's professional tennis circuit, launching November 2026 at the University of Miami, brings on a veteran sports-marketing agency to court blue-chip brands on its behalf.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - On the heels of one of the most improbable runs in tennis history a qualifier ranked No. 114 in the world, Poland's Maja Chwalińska, surging all the way to the French Open final at Roland Garros, the American Tennis Circuit (ATC) is on a mission to make sure stories like hers don't have to end too soon. Today, ATC announced it has appointed Shamrock Sports & Entertainment as its corporate partnership's agency, tasking the firm with bringing blue-chip brands to America's boldest new stage for professional women's tennis.

The inaugural ATC season launches in November 2026, with its premiere tournament at the University of Miami, and will stage up to 20 events across some of America's most iconic university campuses. Many draws will feature elite, WTA-ranked women competing close to home and close to the fans, students, and brands who want to watch the next generation of champions arrive.

Too often, exceptionally talented young women walk away from the professional game, not for any lack of ability, but because the financial, safety, and logistical demands of chasing the international tour simply become too much. ATC is built to change that equation, giving these athletes a world-class place to compete, earn, and grow without leaving the country to do it. Chwalińska's charge to a Grand Slam final from outside the world's top 100, the lowest-ranked finalist in French Open history, is exactly the kind of talent the circuit exists to keep in the game.

Shamrock's first assignment for ATC is clear: will expand the circuit's awareness, strengthen its influence throughout the sport, and generate meaningful economic impact for athletes, partners, and stakeholders alike. The agency's effort will be led by Shamrock CEO Brian Corcoran, a commercial heavyweight whose résumé includes leadership roles at NASCAR and Fenway Sports Management. ATC selected Shamrock to put that pedigree to work building partnerships around the women's game.

"Tennis is full of women who can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the world and still walk away beaten not by an opponent, but by the cost and chaos of chasing the tour overseas. We built the ATC to change that math. Bringing Shamrock on board means we have a world-class commercial team working for our players from day one, so the brands ready to back the next generation of champions know exactly where to find them."

— Nicholas Konjevic, Vice President, American Tennis Circuit

According to Corcoran, "We are proud to partner with an organization that shares our vision for the future of women's sports. ATC's commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for elite female athletes while connecting brands with a highly engaged and influential audience aligns perfectly with our mission.

Together, we are building more than a tennis tour, we are creating a platform that elevates athletes, inspires the next generation, and delivers measurable value to partners. We are confident that corporate leaders, community stakeholders, and purpose-driven brands will join us in helping grow the ATC into one of the premier pathways for women's professional tennis."

— Brain Corcoran, CEO, Shamrock Sports & Entertainment

ABOUT THE AMERICAN TENNIS CIRCUIT (ATC)

The American Tennis Circuit (ATC) is a new professional women's tennis circuit created to keep elite talent competing and developing on American soil. Launching in November 2026 with its premiere at the University of Miami, ATC will stage up to 20 tournaments on iconic U.S. university campuses in its inaugural 2026–2027 season, forming a transition pathway that connects the junior, collegiate, and emerging professional ranks. With more than 27 million Americans now playing tennis and the USTA targeting 35 million by 2035, ATC is designed to turn that surging momentum into a durable, world-class stage for the women's game.

Learn more at www.atcsports.us.

ABOUT SHAMROCK SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Shamrock Sports & Entertainment is a privately owned sports marketing and sales agency headquartered in Portland, ME, led by former NASCAR and Fenway Sports Management executive Brian Corcoran. At NASCAR, Corcoran helped spearhead what was then the largest sports sponsorship in U.S. history the series entitlement of the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series. Shamrock specializes in corporate partnership and multimedia sales for a diverse roster of properties, with clients including NASCAR, the NBA, Circuit of the Americas, the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), the World Series of Poker (WSOP), Red Bull Air Race, and Goulian Aerosports.

Learn more at www.shamrockse.com.

SOURCE American Tennis Circuit