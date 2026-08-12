American Ventures CEO Shravan Parsi Joins Bisnow Panel on Austin's Mixed-Use Future

The Austin investor and developer joins leaders from Hines, Partners, EnvelopIQ, and Mark Hart Architecture for the "Turning Office into Community" panel at Bisnow's Future of Austin Office & Mixed Use conference, set for August 26 at 823 Congress with a keynote from Austin Mayor Kirk Watson.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Ventures CEO Shravan Parsi will join the "Turning Office into Community" panel at Bisnow's Future of Austin Office & Mixed Use conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 823 Congress in downtown Austin. The session, subtitled "The Shift to Mixed-Use Development and Integrated Live Work Play Environments," brings Parsi together with Alex Ohrn, Managing Director at Hines; Chris Price, Senior Vice President at Partners; Matt Isbell, President of EnvelopIQ; and Mark Hart, CEO and Founding Member of Mark Hart Architecture. Registration is open through the Bisnow event page.

American Ventures CEO Shravan Parsi Bisnow's Future of Austin Office & Mixed Use Conference

The half-day conference examines office development and construction activity, mixed-use integration, tenant demand trends, and investment strategy across the Austin market. Doors open at 8 a.m. for breakfast, coffee, and networking. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson delivers a 9 a.m. keynote on leading the city through its next phase of growth, followed by a panel on the office pipeline and how AI is shaping demand. The "Turning Office into Community" session begins at 10:30 a.m., and programming wraps by 11:45 a.m.

The panel convenes as remote and hybrid work reset tenant expectations across the Austin market. Office corridors and suburban campuses are converting into live-work-play communities, and developers increasingly plan districts rather than standalone buildings, placing housing, hospitality, retail, and workspace on the same ground. Parsi brings to the conversation a focus on creating mixed-use destinations that combine where people live, work, and gather.

American Ventures has assembled a development pipeline of roughly $600 million for 2026 and 2027, concentrated along the Austin-San Antonio corridor. The slate includes a planned midrise Marriott Tribute hotel with luxury condominiums in Austin's SoCo-St. Elmo district, won after a competitive process with Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, and Hilton. Farther down the corridor, the firm is planning The District, a phased mixed-use community inside San Marcos's future East Village city center, and Elgin Commons, a mixed-use development on more than 60 acres along US-290 in Bastrop County. The Draper, a recently completed 155-unit multifamily community in Garland, rounds out the slate in North Texas.

"Everything we own sits on one map: the Austin-San Antonio megaregion, with Elgin to the east, South Congress in the core, and San Marcos at the midpoint of the corridor," said Shravan Parsi. "In ten years that corridor will function as one economy, the way Dallas and Fort Worth grew into each other. People always need places to live and work, and that survives every cycle, every rate environment, and every panic."

Parsi points to market data showing the Austin metro has absorbed roughly 97,000 new apartment units since 2020, about 40 percent of its entire inventory. First-quarter 2026 absorption ran 3,800 units against 2,000 delivered by his count, and the forward construction pipeline has thinned to roughly 14,600 units. "Everyone read Austin's falling rents as a demand failure. The data says the opposite," said Parsi. "The market ran the harshest demand experiment in modern memory, and Austin passed it."

Bisnow's Future of Austin Office & Mixed Use takes place Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 823 Congress, Austin, TX 78701. Tickets and the full agenda are available at bisnow.com.

About American Ventures

Founded in Austin in 2018 by Shravan Parsi, American Ventures is a multifamily and commercial real estate investment and development firm. The company gives private equity firms, family offices, and accredited investors access to institutional-grade real estate across Texas, spanning value-add multifamily acquisitions, ground-up development, mixed-use, and hospitality, with a mission of providing quality housing for working Americans. American Ventures maintains more than 250 high-net-worth investor relationships, roughly one-third of them repeat investors, and is headquartered at Cambridge Tower, 1801 Lavaca St., Austin, TX. For more information, visit americanventures.com.

About Shravan Parsi

Shravan Parsi is the CEO and Founder of American Ventures. A former pharmaceutical scientist who developed patented drug products before turning to real estate, he bought his first Texas investment property in 2003 and has since invested in roughly 4,400 multifamily units and multiple commercial properties. He is the author of the Amazon best seller The Science of the Deal (Forbes Books), a Forbes contributor, and a frequent conference speaker. Parsi serves on the board of Pratham USA's Austin chapter and is a member of YPO Austin. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

Contact

American Ventures

Cambridge Tower, 1801 Lavaca St., Ste. 116, Austin, TX 78701

[email protected]

americanventures.com

linkedin.com/company/americanventures

instagram.com/americanven

Media Contact

American Ventures

[email protected]

www.americanventures.com

SOURCE American Ventures