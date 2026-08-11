Americans Name Nashville and Florida the Most Desirable Places to Live in 2026

Americans know where they'd love to live, but 54% say they couldn't actually afford to relocate somewhere more desirable.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans say Nashville is the most desirable U.S. metro to live in and Florida is the most desirable state, according to a new report from Clever Real Estate, a nationwide discount real estate broker where sellers can compare full-service, low-commission real estate agents near them and save money on their next sale.

About three-quarters (75%) of Americans like where they live, up from 69% a year ago. Even so, more than half (59%) say they could be convinced to move for new opportunities, and 43% believe a move could make their life better.

What Makes a Place Desirable? What Makes a Place Undesirable?

When asked what makes a place desirable, Americans say low crime rates (67%), a low cost of living (65%), and good weather (57%). Low crime rose to No. 1 this year after ranking behind good weather in 2025.

Among the 50 most populous U.S. metros, the 10 most desirable to live in are:

Nashville, TN Denver, CO San Diego, CA Charlotte, NC Seattle, WA Tampa, FL Raleigh, NC Austin, TX Boston, MA Orlando, FL

Nashville leads the list for the second year in a row, with 21.4% of Americans ranking it a top city, narrowly edging out Denver by 0.4%. Its appeal holds despite rising costs, with the typical home now at $484,252, about 21% above the national median.

Conversely, high crime rates (73%), a high cost of living (68%), and high taxes (66%) make a place unappealing.

With high crime at the forefront, more than 1 in 4 Americans (27%) rank Chicago as the least desirable city in the country, despite violent crime there declining for two years in a row.

The 10 least desirable major metros are:

Chicago, IL New York, NY Detroit, MI Los Angeles, CA San Francisco, CA Birmingham, AL Baltimore, MD Atlanta, GA Washington, DC Tampa, FL

Notably, more than 1 in 4 (27%) also named a city's loose regulations on data center construction as a drawback, a sign of growing concern over their energy use.

At the state level, Florida is the most desirable for the third straight year, with nearly a third of Americans (32%) naming it a top place to live.

California and New York tie as the least desirable states, weighed down by high living costs, high taxes, and expensive housing.

California is polarizing, however, simultaneously ranking No. 2 for the most desirable state. Although 33% of Americans call it undesirable, another 24% say it's a top five state.

Charlotte ranks as both the most underrated city and the one with the nicest residents, while New York is considered the rudest. Denver is the prettiest city, Austin the most on the rise, and New York the best for food.

Among midsize cities, Honolulu, HI, is the most desirable, followed by Colorado Springs, CO, and Tucson, AZ.

Read the full report at: https://listwithclever.com/research/best-places-to-live-in-the-us-2026/

About Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate's content reaches over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 4,398 customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached over $16.7 billion in real estate sold, matched over 250,000 customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $250 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans over 13,000 agents across all 50 states.

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SOURCE Clever Real Estate