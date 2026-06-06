AMERICANS SWEEP ST. PETE AS RED BULL CLIFF DIVING WORLD SERIES MAKES HISTORIC FLORIDA DEBUT

Kaylea Arnett and James Lichtenstein claim victory as more than 50,000 fans attend Florida's first-ever Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American divers delivered a landmark performance at Florida's first-ever Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event as Kaylea Arnett and James Lichtenstein captured victories and Lisa Faulkner secured a podium finish before more than 50,000 fans at St. Pete Pier.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2026 Photographer Credit Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Making its Florida debut, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series transformed the North Yacht Basin into a world-class sporting venue as the world's best cliff divers launched from heights of up to 90 feet for men and 70 feet for women. Spectators lined the waterfront, surrounding parks and boats across Tampa Bay for one of the most successful U.S. stops in recent series history.

Arnett delivered one of the most dramatic victories of the season, edging nine-time World Series champion Rhiannan Iffland by just 0.10 points. Arnett finished with 361.45 points to Iffland's 361.35, while Delray Beach resident Lisa Faulkner thrilled the home crowd with a third-place finish on 345.90 points, placing two Americans on the women's podium.

"I don't even believe it yet," said Arnett. "I went out there and used every ounce of energy left that I had for this one last dive. I'm just happy that it worked out. I'm proud that I beat myself today."

In the men's competition, Lichtenstein continued his impressive start to the 2026 season, following a third-place finish at the opener in Bali with victory in St. Pete. Less than a year after becoming the first American man to win a Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event on U.S. soil in Boston, the Fort Lauderdale resident earned his third career World Series victory in front of family, friends and a home-state crowd.

"It feels good to defend home turf," said Lichtenstein. "From winning Boston to winning here in St. Pete, it's an amazing feeling. I knew what I needed to do, and I knew I could do it."

The St. Pete Stop marked the second event of the 2026 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series season and one of the strongest collective performances by American athletes in series history, with two victories and three podium finishes at the inaugural Florida event.

For athlete information, results, photos and editorial content, visit the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series newsroom and RedBullCliffDiving.com.

SOURCE Red Bull Media House