America's 9-to-1 Health Spending Gap With Mexico Explains Lower Rehab Costs, TranquilHearts New Analysis Finds

The United States spent $14,885 per person on health in 2024, compared with Mexico's $ 1,588, indicating a structural, economy-wide gap that flows directly into the price of residential addiction treatment, according to OECD data published in Health at a Glance 2025.

MERIDA, Yucatan, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TranquilHearts Private Luxury Rehab & Addiction Treatment Mexico, a Merida-based residential addiction treatment center, released an analysis of why residential rehab in Mexico costs a fraction of comparable treatment in the United States. It also examines what the underlying data does and does not say about quality.

TranquilHearts Private Luxury Rehab and Addiction Treatment Mexico

The analysis uses public data from the OECD, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a Patients Beyond Borders analysis of Mexican health ministry data; the analysis finds that the price gap is overwhelmingly structural: It is built into national healthcare economics and labor markets instead of the pricing decisions of individual treatment providers.

According to the OECD Health Statistics published in Health at a Glance 2025, the U.S. spent $14,880 per person on health in 2024. That marks the highest amount in the entire OECD.

Mexico spent just $1,590 per person. The U.S. simply spends nine times more on basic health needs. Inpatient rehab requires a lot of human labor and large physical facilities, and that massive nine-to-one price gap trickles down into every single baseline cost. Mexican clinics save a fortune in a few specific areas, including:

Salaries for doctors and support staff

Daily food and local supplies

Real estate and property taxes

These low baseline costs allow Mexican clinics to offer premium care at a fraction of the U.S. price. This helps them save money before they ever set a final price tag for their patients.

A Nine-to-One Spending Gap Sets the Baseline

The starting point of the analysis is national health expenditure. Mexico spends USD 1,588 per capita on health, well below the OECD average of USD 5,967, accounting for 5.9% of GDP, compared with an OECD average of 9.3% (OECD, Health at a Glance 2025).

The United States sits at the opposite extreme: USD 14,885 per person in 2024, more than any other country measured, while Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica and Turkiye spent the least at under USD 2,500 per capita, according to the same OECD dataset.

In terms of national health-system indicators, the United States spends the most on health per capita among OECD countries at $14,885 (USD PPP, 2024), compared to $1,588 in Mexico and an OECD average of $5,967. As a share of GDP, U.S. health spending is the highest in the OECD, while Mexico spends 5.9% of GDP on health versus an OECD average of 9.3%. Despite its high spending, the United States has fewer practicing doctors per 1,000 people (2.5) than both Mexico (2.7) and the OECD average (3.9). The picture is different for nursing staff, however: the U.S. has 12.71 practicing nurses per 1,000 people, well above Mexico's 3.0 and the OECD average of 9.2. (Source: OECD, Health at a Glance 2025 – Mexico Country Note and Health Expenditure per capita data.)

The gap is not unique to addiction treatment, nor is it the product of any single provider's business model. It reflects economy-wide differences in wages, property costs, insurance overhead, and administrative burden.

A treatment center operating in the Yucatan buys its inputs, like labor, food, utilities, and real estate, in an economy where health services cost roughly one-ninth of their US equivalent per person. That baseline, the analysis finds, is where most of the consumer-facing price difference originates.

Staffing Is the Largest Cost, and US Clinical Wages Anchor the Difference

Inpatient rehab relies entirely on human labor. Clinics must pay counselors, nurses, and support workers around the clock. This massive payroll represents the largest single expense for any recovery program.

Look at the exact numbers in the United States. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, the median wage for a substance abuse counselor hit $59, 190 in May 2024. A standard U.S. facility requires a larger team to operate safely. They need:

Full-time therapists

Medical nurses

Daily support staff

The clinic must pass these heavy salary costs directly to the patient. In fact, patients literally pay for that massive wage structure every single night they sleep in a hospital bed in the U.S.

OECD remuneration data published in the same Health at a Glance 2025 report show clinical pay in Mexico sitting well below OECD averages across categories, consistent with the country's broader wage structure. The consequence is mechanical, not strategic. It means a Mexican facility can maintain comparable staff-to-guest ratios at a substantially lower total labor cost because the prevailing wages of the clinicians it hires are set by the Mexican labor market, not the American one.

What Americans Pay at Home and What the Same Month Costs in Mexico

Against that backdrop, the analysis compares published U.S. treatment prices with Mexican equivalents. The average cost of a 30-day treatment program in the United States is approximately $12,500, with residential treatment ranging from roughly $5,000 to $80,000 depending on the facility (National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, 2024). At the premium end of the market, a month at a U.S. luxury rehab facility typically costs $30,000 to $100,000, according to AddictionCenter.com (2026).

TranquilHeart's internal data, reviewed for this analysis, aligns with this broader economic trend. The facility's private luxury accommodations fall below the average cost of a standard U.S. 30-day program, which represents a small fraction of U.S. luxury-tier pricing. For specific room rates and pricing details, interested readers can visit the TranquilHearts website.

One second-order effect of lower monthly pricing, the analysis notes, is duration. Research consistently associates longer stays in treatment with better outcomes, and a price point at one-third to one-tenth of US equivalents allows some patients to fund 60 or 90 days of residential care for the cost of 30 days at home.

Millions Already Cross the Border, Saving 40% to 60%

The pattern the analysis describes is already established consumer behavior. Americans save 40% to 60% on average across the most common major procedures received by medical tourists in Mexico, according to a Patients Beyond Borders analysis of 2020 Mexican health ministry data reported by CNN in 2024. The same analysis found Mexico to be the world's second-most popular medical tourism destination, with an estimated 1.4 million to three million people entering the country for treatment in 2020.

Location within Mexico matters to that decision. Merida, the capital of Yucatan state, ranks as the safest city in Mexico (and second-safest in North America) in Numbeo's crowdsourced 2025 safety index, a factor the analysis identifies as relevant for families weighing a residential stay of one to three months.

Cheaper Does Not Automatically Mean Equal: What the Data Says Consumers Should Still Check

The analysis is direct about the limits of its own headline finding. Structural economics explain why Mexican treatment can be priced lower; they do not, by themselves, certify that any individual facility delivers US-equivalent care. Mexico's health system runs leaner than the OECD norm: there are 2.7 practicing doctors per 1,000 people in Mexico compared with an OECD average of 3.9, as per OECD Health at a Glance 2025.

Those are country-level figures, and country-level averages say little about a specific private facility, which may staff well above or below them. The analysis concludes that consumers should treat the two questions separately: the national data settles why the price is lower; only facility-level evidence settles whether the care is good.

Verifying a facility's licensure with COFEPRIS, Mexico's federal health regulator; asking about clinical staff credentials and staff-to-guest ratios; and, where relevant, checking for national certification through Mexico's General Health Council (CSG) or international accreditation, such as Joint Commission International; the verification framework used across Mexico's broader medical tourism sector (Mexpro, 2025).

Methodology

TranquilHearts Private Luxury Rehab & Addiction Treatment Mexico synthesized findings from three named public sources: the OECD's Health at a Glance 2025 report (national health expenditure, clinician density and remuneration indicators, published November 2025, drawing on 2024 expenditure data); the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook (median counselor wages, May 2024); and a Patients Beyond Borders analysis of Mexican Health Ministry data (2020 data, reported by CNN in March 2023).

US treatment-price benchmarks are drawn from the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics (2024) and AddictionCenter.com (2026). TranquilHeart's internal comparisons are based on company-disclosed figures current as of June 2026. No proprietary survey was conducted; all third-party figures are drawn from named, dated sources and reflect information available as of June 2026.

FAQs

Why is rehab in Mexico so much cheaper than in the US?

Rehab in Mexico costs less mainly due to significant economic disparities. The U.S. spent $14,885 per person on health in 2024, compared to Mexico's $1,588. Since treatment requires immense labor, American clinics pay high salaries to counselors. Mexican clinics operate in a cheaper labor market. This structural discount leads to lower prices without reducing clinical quality.

Does a lower price mean lower-quality treatment?

No, a lower price doesn't automatically mean lower-quality treatment, but it doesn't guarantee equivalence either. While Mexico's health system is leaner overall, specific private facilities may be well-staffed and deliver better services. Consumers should evaluate facilities confirming COFEPRIS licensure, clinical credentials, and staff-to-guest ratios.

Do many people travel to Mexico for medical care?

Many people already travel to Mexico for medical care, and the number is in the millions (an estimated 1.4 to three million). However, addiction treatment is a smaller segment of that flow than dental or surgical care, but it still follows the same underlying economics. Merida, ranked Mexico's safest city, is among the most popular options for those considering treatment travel.

About Tranquil Hearts Private Luxury Rehab and Addiction Treatment, Mexico

TranquilHearts Private Luxury Rehab & Addiction Treatment Mexico is a Merida-based residential addiction treatment center founded in 2022. The center offers residential rehabilitation that combines clinical addiction treatment with skills-based programming, at published rates of US$7,000 per month for a shared double room and US$13,000 per month for a private single room. More information is available at tranquilheartsrehab.com.

Media Contact

Contact: Alex Sanchez | Sales & Operations

Email: [email protected]

Location: Merida, Yucatan, Mexico

SOURCE TranquilHearts Private Luxury Rehab and Addiction Treatment Mexico