"America's Best Sedan" 2020 Honda Accord Heading to Dealerships

The 10 th -generation Accord offers midsize sedan shoppers a combination of performance, refinement, technology, and value that has made it the winner of dozens of awards and accolades since its introduction, including 2018 North American Car of the Year. The 10 th -gen Accord has been called "America's Best Sedan" by Car and Driver , and Accord is the all-time leader in the magazine's "10 Best" awards with 33 appearances on the coveted list.

2020 Accord buyers can choose between two turbocharged 4-cylinder engines: a 1.5-liter, DOHC direct-injected engine with a peak output of 192 horsepower and 192 lb.-ft. of torque (both SAE net) backed by a CVT automatic transmission, or a 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo® with 252 peak horsepower and 273 lb.-ft. of torque (both SAE net) with a 10-speed automatic. In Sport trims, both engines are also available with a 6-speed manual transmission, and Sport trims are also available in two exclusive colors: San Marino Red and Still Night Pearl. All Honda Accords for the U.S. market are manufactured exclusively at Honda's Marysville, Ohio, auto plant using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

2020 Honda Accord Pricing & EPA Ratings

Trim / Engine Transmission MSRP1 MSRP Including

$930 Destination

Charge EPA Mileage Rating2 City/Hwy/Combined LX / 1.5L Turbo CVT $23,870 $24,800 30 / 38 / 33 Sport / 1.5L Turbo 6MT $26,530 $27,460 26 / 35 / 30 Sport / 1.5L Turbo CVT $26,530 $27,460 29 / 35 / 31 EX / 1.5L Turbo CVT $27,770 $28,700 30 / 38 / 33 EX-L / 1.5L Turbo CVT $30,270 $31,200 30 / 38 / 33 Sport / 2.0L Turbo 6MT $31,060 $31,990 22 / 32 / 26 Sport / 2.0L Turbo 10AT $31,060 $31,990 22 / 32 / 26 EX-L / 2.0L Turbo 10AT $32,270 $33,200 23 / 34 / 27 Touring / 2.0L Turbo 10AT $36,100 $37,030 22 / 32 / 26

Safety and Driver Assist Technology

Standard on every 2020 Honda Accord Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies that includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with pedestrian sensing, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR). Also standard are automatic high-beam headlights, a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera and a driver attention monitor, while additional available driver-assistive features include blind spot information (BSI) and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Thanks to its next-generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and advanced safety systems, Accord achieves a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score from the NHTSA in its NCAP safety ratings, and is anticipated to receive a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including the highest available IIHS rating of "Good" in all crashworthiness tests.

Cutting-Edge Connectivity

All Accord trims come standard with Bluetooth® music streaming and Hands Free Link®, as well as Pandora® compatibility. Accord Sport and above trims add an 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, while EX and above trims boast a range of leading-edge connectivity features, including HD Radio™ and SiriusXM® satellite radio. The range-topping Accord Touring adds HondaLink® subscription services (subscription required) which allow a wide range of remote services such as locking and unlocking doors from virtually anywhere via a compatible smartphone, automatic emergency calling, stolen-vehicle tracking, automatic collision notification and enhanced roadside assistance. Accord Touring also comes with built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi (subscription required) and can even accept in-vehicle package deliveries via Amazon Key (subscriptions required, including Amazon Prime).

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2020 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

1 MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $930 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, lithium-ion battery pack age/condition and other factors.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

