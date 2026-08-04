America's Favorite Sleep Temperature: 67 Degrees

Key findings from Bear surrounding sleep temperatures include:

Six-Seven Heaven - America's Perfect Sleep Temp

The sweet spot for slumber is 67°F, a perfect balance of cool comfort and cozy warmth. It's the temperature most Americans say helps them fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer

Does Comfort Come at a Cost?

Almost one in four couples admit to arguing over the thermostat, proving that temperature isn't just a sleep issue, it's a relationship one.

Climate Matters

Hawaii tops the charts as the warmest sleeping state at 69.5°F, while Massachusetts sleeps the coldest at 63.2°F. Regional climate plays a major role in how Americans define "comfortable."

Temperature isn't the only factor shaping America's sleep, though. The survey conducted by Bear also explored habits, routines, locations and generational quirks that define bedtime in 2026.

Sleep Isn't Just a Nightly Habit

Nearly half of Americans spend the equivalent of three full months every year in bed, making sleep one of the most time-consuming, and essential, parts of daily life.

Generational Gaps

Millennials are more likely to use their phones in bed than Gen Z, highlighting how technology continues to blur the line between rest and connectivity. Meanwhile, Gen X reports the worst sleep quality of any age group, with 18% describing their sleep as "poor," underscoring how sleep challenges evolve across generations.

The Side‑Sleeping Nation

When it comes to position, Americans agree on one thing: 58% prefer sleeping on their side, making it the country's dominant sleep posture.

Where Americans Live Shapes How They Sleep

People in Nevada get the best sleep, while Oklahoma has the lowest Sleep Comfort Index scores of all 50 states.

For more information about Bear, please visit https://www.bearmattress.com/.

*We fielded this survey in February 2026 via a PureSpectrum panel. A total of 2,119 U.S. adults ages 18 and older participated, with state-level quotas to ensure representation across all 50 states. State-level sample sizes ranged from 31 to 58 individuals per state. As a result, state rankings should be treated as directional. Responses were screened for quality, and low-quality entries were excluded from the final dataset. For the complete methodology, sample breakdown, and full dataset, visit https://www.bearmattress.com/blogs/news/american-sleep-habits-study and download the full study report.

ABOUT BEAR MATTRESS:

Bear Mattress is a direct-to-consumer sleep brand built around one idea: real recovery happens every night, not just after a workout. Designed for people who live full, active lives, Bear mattresses combine cooling comfort with pressure-relieving support to help sleepers rest, recover, and rise ready for the day ahead. Every mattress is built in their Arizona factory, GREENGUARD Gold certified, made with CertiPUR-US certified foams, and constructed without fiberglass, with fast & free shipping on every order. The lineup includes the flagship Elite Hybrid, Original Hybrid, Bear Natural, Bear Cub for kids, and Bear Pet Beds, all backed by a 120-night trial and a Limited Lifetime Warranty. Bear is part of the 3Z Brands family of sleep companies.

SOURCE Bear Mattress