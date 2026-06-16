America's Freedom Bell to Complete Historic Cross-Country Journey at the Countdown 250 Ball

Midnight "Bells of Freedom" Ceremony to Welcome America Into Its 250th Year

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Countdown 250 and America's Freedom Bell today announced a landmark partnership that will culminate in one of the nation's most memorable Independence Weekend moments.

At the stroke of midnight on July 3, 2026, as America enters its 250th year, America's Freedom Bell will ring from the Countdown 250 Ball at the Washington Hilton while guests throughout the ballroom join together in a joyful chorus of commemorative bells during the event's signature "Bells of Freedom" ceremony.

The moment will mark the culmination of America's Freedom Bell's cross-country patriotic journey, which begins in California and travels through communities across the nation before arriving in Washington, D.C. during Independence Weekend.

Forged as a tribute to America's Armed Forces and carrying steel recovered from the World Trade Center, America's Freedom Bell serves as a powerful symbol of service, sacrifice, resilience, liberty, and national unity. The bell bears the inscription: "Honoring Our Armed Forces Past, Present and Future."

"The Freedom Bell represents the very ideals we hope to celebrate during America's 250th anniversary," said Mike Harrigan, Founder and Executive Producer of Countdown 250. "Its journey across America and its midnight arrival in Washington create a powerful national storyline that honors our past while bringing people together to celebrate our future."

The Countdown 250 Ball is expected to feature more than a dozen entertainers, musicians, DJs, and performers across four live stages and seven distinct celebration areas. Guests will also experience immersive exhibits, patriotic tributes, presentation of the inaugural All-American Hero and All-American Icon Awards, premium hospitality experiences, and educational programming celebrating American innovation, achievement, and service.

Currently announced All-American Hero Award recipients include Senator Elizabeth Dole, Captain Luis Avila, Claudia Avila, and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Deborah Snyder.

The event benefits Operation Renewed Hope Foundation and its mission to provide housing and support services to veterans and their families.

Tickets, VIP experiences, reserved tables, and sponsorship opportunities remain available.

For more information, visit:

countdown250.allamericanball.com

Media Contact:

Mike Harrigan, Founder & Executive Producer

Countdown 250 Ball

703-930-0400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Countdown 250 Ball