America's Newest Capital Gateway Unveiled: More Than $20 Billion Transformation at Washington Dulles International Airport

Historic project developed by the Airports Authority, United Airlines and the U.S. Department of Transportation features 5 million square feet of new or renovated space, including new and modernized concourses

New and upgraded boarding areas, ticketing facilities and a renovated Main Terminal will create walkable international gates with direct access to a new, large U.S. Customs facility, while an expanded AeroTrain system will replace 'mobile lounge' people movers

Airports Authority and United working together to accelerate long-term plans to create "airport of the future" for the National Capital Region

DULLES, Va., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, United Airlines and the U.S. Department of Transportation today announced a landmark transformation for Washington Dulles International Airport with a capital investment program of more than $20 billion. The project will transform the airport over the next decade into a modern, world-class gateway reflecting the importance and global reach of the nation's capital and enhancing the experience for millions of travelers. View conceptual renderings here.

Conceptual rendering of the future Washington Dulles International Airport transformation.

The Airports Authority and United will partner on this transformation to reshape many aspects of the Dulles journey, with new and modernized facilities designed to create a smoother, more efficient and elevated experience from curb to gate, while preserving architect Eero Saarinen's iconic Main Terminal design.

"This new construction effort builds upon the multiyear Dulles Master Plan, developed in consultation with our airline partners, that will modernize Washington's main international airport," Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter said. "We are grateful for the Trump administration's interest in accelerating the pace and scope of our plans, and we look forward to building new facilities that will be a source of pride for our nation."

Travelers can look forward to more than 5 million square feet of new or renovated space, including new and modernized concourses, an expanded and enhanced Main Terminal with more walkable access to gates, and new train service connecting the airport that will retire Dulles' mobile lounge vehicles.

"Washington Dulles is the gateway that connects the nation's capital to the world, and this transformation builds on United's long-term investment in our hub to deliver the world-class airport experience our employees, customers and millions of travelers deserve," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "We thank the Trump administration and the Department of Transportation for their support as we move this transformative project forward and make Dulles a showcase for the nation's capital, setting a new standard for airports across the country."

Transforming the Dulles Customer Experience

Dulles' transformation will bring major traveler-focused upgrades across the entire airport experience, including:

Enhanced entry into the airport, close-in parking facilities, state-of-the-art check-in areas and more efficient security screening for an easier start to the journey;

New and modernized concourses, including replacing the current C/D Concourse, with facilities that will support more and larger aircraft to fly to more destinations around the world;

Additional gates that will give travelers more spacious, comfortable seating areas, dedicated work areas and amenities in bright, expansive settings;

New AeroTrain connections and enhanced walkability, including a central walking tunnel, will make it easier for travelers to move between the terminal, concourses and gates to allow replacement of mobile lounges;

A walkable path to a new, large U.S. Customs facility and improvements designed to make the international arrival experience easier;

Improved baggage handling systems designed to help travelers get their luggage faster; and

Additional concessions and airport lounges, including more United Club space and plans for one of the largest United Polaris lounges in the world.

"President Trump's work to make D.C. safe and beautiful has already reshaped our nation's capital for the better. But to truly achieve this vision, we need to build an international gateway that is worthy of the greatest country on earth," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "By partnering with United Airlines and MWAA, we will create a world class airport filled with stunning architecture, gorgeous concourses, efficient security screenings, additional gates, and improved mobility – all while preserving Dulles' iconic primary terminal. Say goodbye to those stale concourses, drab interior, endless walkways, and those absurd mobile lounges, and say hello to a state-of-the-art facility that will inspire millions of flyers for generations to come."

Bringing the Future to Dulles

The transformation will occur in phases over several years, with the Airports Authority, United and other airlines and airport partners working together to move construction forward while Dulles continues to operate safely and reliably for travelers.

Dulles' transformation stems from a December 2025 request for information issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation seeking proposals to modernize the airport and better position it for future growth. The construction program follows an extensive government review of more than 30 proposals submitted in response to the request for information and accelerates a capital improvement program already underway as part of the Airports Authority's Master Plan and an earlier agreement with the airlines.

While Dulles' transformation will benefit all airlines and travelers at Dulles, it also builds on United's continued growth and long-term investment in its Washington Dulles hub. United, as the largest airline in the D.C. region, and the Airports Authority, as the operator of the Washington region's major airports, will closely collaborate on the development and execution of the enhancements to help create a Dulles Airport worthy of the nation's capital.

"The massive upcoming project at Dulles — one of Virginia's most important gateways to the rest of the world — will bring new opportunities not just to Northern Virginia, but to the Commonwealth as a whole," said Governor Abigail Spanberger. "This expansion means new jobs for Virginians, new tools to bring more business investment to our Commonwealth, and new infrastructure improvements to make sure Dulles remains a world-class international airport for generations to come. I look forward to welcoming even more travelers to experience all that our Commonwealth has to offer."

Supporting the Next Era of Dulles

The investment of more than $20 billion represents a significant increase over the $7 billion previously allocated for the Dulles modernization program. The Airports Authority, working with airlines serving Dulles, will finance much of the project through municipal bonds, which offer significantly lower interest rates than bonds available to private-sector firms.

When complete, the transformation will deliver an airport experience that reflects Dulles' role as the country's premier gateway to the nation's capital for millions of travelers each year.

Significant modernization work is already underway. Later this year, the new Concourse E will open with 14 new United gates that will help the airline expand its international network, provide direct access to the airport's AeroTrain system, and debut new and enhanced passenger lounges.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About the Airports Authority

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority operates Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, the U.S. capital region's gateways to the nation and the world, serving more than 200 nonstop global destinations. With more than 50 million passengers per year, the two-airport system generates over $20 billion in annual economic output and supports more than 200,000 regional jobs. The Airports Authority also operates the Dulles Airport Access Highway and the Dulles Toll Road, which form the centerpiece of a major transportation and business corridor in Northern Virginia. In addition, the Authority managed construction and financing for the 23-mile Silver Line extension of the region's Metrorail public transit system, providing direct rail service between Dulles and downtown Washington D.C.

SOURCE United Airlines