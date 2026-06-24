America's Quietest National Parks: New Survey Finds Travelers Are Ready to Skip the Crowds

Intrepid Travel and Wildland Trekking spotlight under-the-radar public lands as Americans seek less crowded, more meaningful outdoor experiences during America's 250th anniversary year

SEATTLE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, new research reveals that travelers are increasingly looking beyond the country's most famous national parks in search of quieter, more authentic outdoor experiences.

Kings Canyon National Park, California

According to a survey commissioned by Intrepid Travel, nearly two-thirds (65%) of Americans say a less crowded national park would provide a more rewarding experience than a notable park, while 72% believe overcrowding diminishes the travel experience. The findings come as visitation continues to surge at marquee parks such as Yosemite, Glacier and Arches, fueling conversations around overtourism and sustainable visitation.

Among American respondents, the survey also found:

92% would consider changing their travel behavior to help reduce overtourism.

80% want to visit destinations they don't regularly see on social media.

57% actively prioritize off-the-beaten-path travel experiences.

50% cite peace, quiet and time in nature as primary motivations for visiting national parks.

To help travelers discover alternatives to America's busiest parks, Intrepid Travel and Wildland Trekking are highlighting a collection of lesser-known parks and protected landscapes that offer extraordinary scenery, wildlife and outdoor recreation with fewer crowds.

"America's 250th anniversary is a chance to celebrate the country's natural heritage in a more thoughtful way," said Leigh Barnes, President of the Americas at Intrepid Travel. "Many travelers assume they need to visit the most famous parks to experience the best of America's public lands, but some of the most rewarding experiences can be found in places that remain surprisingly overlooked."

Among the parks highlighted are:

North Cascades National Park, Washington

Often referred to as the "American Alps," North Cascades receives only a fraction of the visitors seen at many western national parks despite boasting dramatic mountain peaks, glaciers and alpine lakes.

Lassen Volcanic National Park, California

Featuring bubbling mud pots, steaming fumaroles and volcanic landscapes comparable to Yellowstone, Lassen remains one of the most underrated parks in the National Park System.

Capitol Reef National Park, Utah

Frequently overshadowed by Zion and Arches, Capitol Reef offers towering cliffs, colorful canyons and some of Utah's most spectacular desert scenery.

Canyonlands National Park, Utah

With vast landscapes and significantly lower visitor density than neighboring Arches, Canyonlands – Utah's largest national park – provides opportunities for solitude and exploration.

Kings Canyon National Park, California

Home to giant sequoias and stunning High Sierra landscapes, Kings Canyon offers many of the experiences travelers seek in Yosemite with far fewer visitors.

Denali National Park, Alaska

One of America's great wilderness destinations, Denali embodies the vastness, solitude and natural beauty many travelers increasingly seek.

"Travelers are telling us they want experiences that feel more personal, less crowded and more connected to nature," said Barnes. "The good news is that there are incredible parks and monuments across the country where visitors can still find that sense of discovery."

Highlighting overlooked parks is part of a broader effort to encourage responsible travel during America's 250th anniversary year by promoting visitation to lesser-known public lands while educating travelers on ways to reduce pressure on heavily visited destinations.

Experts from Intrepid Travel and Wildland Trekking recommend travelers:

Explore lesser-known parks and regions.

Travel during shoulder seasons and avoid weekends when possible.

Follow Leave No Trace principles.

Support local communities and businesses.

Research less crowded trails and areas within the parks.

As travelers begin planning for and participating in America250 celebrations, the findings suggest many are ready to embrace a different approach to exploring the country's public lands; one that prioritizes discovery, stewardship and a deeper connection with place.

From July 6 to July 22, 2026, travelers can save $250 on select 2026 U.S. domestic trips with Intrepid Travel and Wildland Trekking.

For more information and to explore featured itineraries and destinations, visit US National Parks Tours & Vacations 2026/2027 and Wildland Trekking Hiking Tours.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 2,000 adult travelers from the U.S., fielded between April 29 and May 13, 2026.

ABOUT INTREPID TRAVEL

Intrepid Travel has been a world leader in responsible travel for more than 35 years. The company's mission is to create positive change through the joy of travel, which comes to life on more than 900 trips all designed to truly experience local culture. With its own network of offices in 35 countries, Intrepid has unique local expertise and perspectives. Globally recognised for their commitment to transparency and ethical travel, they became B-Corp certified in 2018, and their not-for-profit, The Intrepid Foundation, has disbursed more than $20 million to more than 160 partners. For more information, download the company's 2025 Integrated Annual Report and follow Intrepid on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or LinkedIn.

ABOUT WILDLAND TREKKING

Wildland Trekking, which offers premier hiking vacations across the U.S.A. and the globe, was acquired by Intrepid Travel in 2022. Wildland's commitment to the trekking experience has set it apart in the adventure travel industry for the past 17 years. The company specializes in offering all-inclusive, small group hiking tours led by experienced and professional guides. Fantastic meals, top-of-the-line gear, dialed-in logistics, incredible support staff, and exceptional itineraries round out the Wildland experience. Wildland also has a vision for healthy people and a healthy planet and is committed to using the business as a tool for conservation of both natural and human communities.

SOURCE Intrepid Travel