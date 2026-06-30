AmeriPath USA Opens Sixth Certified Recovery Residence in the Pittsburgh Area

Pittsburgh-headquartered operator pairs in-house construction with Level 2 West PARR certified operations to expand the regional supply of post-treatment housing

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPath USA, a Pittsburgh-headquartered operator of certified recovery residences, today announced the opening of its sixth Level 2 certified recovery home in the Pittsburgh area, in continued partnership with Recovery Resolutions. The home is certified by the Western Pennsylvania Alliance of Recovery Residences (West PARR), the region's recovery housing standards body.

AmeriPath USA acquires distressed, off-market, and probate single-family properties, fully renovates them through in-house construction crews, and operates them as Level 2 certified recovery residences with 24/7 live-in House Managers. The vertically integrated approach gives the company control over basis, rehab quality, and operational timelines that recovery housing operators typically have to coordinate across multiple outside vendors.

"Our sixth home is meaningful first for the people it will serve, and it's also a clear signal of where the platform is heading," said Ryan Madigan of AmeriPath USA. "We've now demonstrated repeatable execution on acquisition, rehab, certification, and stabilization across a portfolio. The constraint on growth is no longer demand or operations — it's capital and pace."

The opening comes against the backdrop of a persistent shortage of certified recovery housing across western Pennsylvania. Discharge planners and clinical teams increasingly prioritize Level 2 certified residences when placing patients leaving inpatient treatment, citing the consistency of standards, on-site oversight, and operational transparency required to maintain certification.

"The shortage of certified beds in this region is the single biggest obstacle our discharge teams run into," said Josh Dirschel of Recovery Resolutions. "Partnering with an operator that meets Level 2 standards across every home in its portfolio gives us somewhere we can confidently place people."

Each AmeriPath USA residence is fully renovated before occupancy and managed using HIPAA-compliant software purpose-built for recovery residence operations. Residents are required to attend recovery meetings, maintain off-site outpatient treatment, complete household responsibilities, and submit to drug and alcohol screenings — the structured accountability framework that defines Level 2 certification under the West PARR Standard for Recovery Residences, which is built on guidelines from the National Alliance for Recovery Residences (NARR).

Stabilized homes in the AmeriPath USA portfolio refill within one to two weeks of a departure, and new homes typically reach full census within 30 to 60 days of opening — a pace gated by internal onboarding capacity rather than referral demand. The company's leadership team includes operators with long experience in peer-led recovery housing, including members in long-term recovery.

"Six certified homes in this market is a foundation, not a finish line," said Michael Kearse, CEO of AmeriPath USA. "What we're building is a category of post-treatment housing that meets people leaving inpatient care with the standards they deserve, in homes their neighborhoods are proud to have. Every residence we open raises the floor for what certified recovery housing in this region looks like, and we intend to keep raising it."

AmeriPath USA continues to source acquisitions across the Pittsburgh metro and expects to announce additional openings over the coming year.

About AmeriPath USA

AmeriPath USA is a Pittsburgh-headquartered operator of Level 2 certified recovery residences, certified by the Western Pennsylvania Alliance of Recovery Residences (West PARR). The company acquires and fully renovates single-family homes through in-house construction teams and operates them as structured, drug- and alcohol-free housing for individuals in early recovery, with each home overseen by a 24/7 live-in House Manager. AmeriPath USA partners with treatment centers, clinical providers, and capital partners to expand the supply of certified recovery housing in underserved markets. Learn more at www.ameripathusa.com.

Media & Partnership Inquiries

Ryan Madigan

AmeriPath USA

[email protected]

‪(412) 218-0933

SOURCE AmeriPath USA LLC