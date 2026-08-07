AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

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AMETEK, Inc.

Aug 07, 2026, 08:00 ET

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026. 

This third quarter dividend is payable September 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026. 

Corporate Profile: 
AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 95 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact: 
Kevin Coleman  
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer 
[email protected] 
Phone: 610.889.5247 

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

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