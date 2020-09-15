AMETEK DFS Launches Nautilair® Enhanced 12.3" High Energy Brushless Blowers to Provide Manufacturers More Power, Less Sound, and Greater Efficiency

AMETEK DFS also replaced its original plastic cooling fan, which contained 20 straight blades, with an aluminum fan that features eight backward curve blades. The new design can also incorporate an impact-resistant plastic cover with an exhaust tube, as compared to the original metal powder coated enclosure that had no exhaust.

"These design enhancements account for sound reduction up to 14 dB at typical operating speeds," said Kevin Martin, Applications Engineering Manager at AMETEK DFS. "Additionally, the design upgrades save input power, increasing motor efficiency for manufacturers."

For decades, AMETEK DFS has manufactured the Nautilair® Brushless Blowers for hydronic systems. The company knows that all water heater system designs are not the same. That is why AMETEK DFS also offers a professional service to optimize the Nautilair® Brushless Blower design within its customers' systems to provide more power, less sound and greater efficiency.

