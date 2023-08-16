Amines market size to grow by USD 2,782.09 million from 2022 to 2027: The burgeoning demand for amines in agrochemicals drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The amines market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,782.09 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.09%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the burgeoning demand for amines in agrochemicals, the use of green chemicals as water treatment chemicals, and the increasing demand and USAge of amines in the construction sector. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amines Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Ascensus Specialties LLC, BASF SE, Biosynth Ltd., Celanese Corp., ChemImpex International Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Enamine Ltd, Huntsman International LLC, INEOS Group Holdings SA, LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, OtsUKa Holdings Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, SynQuest Laboratories Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

Get a holistic overview of the amines market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Amines Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The burgeoning demand for amines in agrochemicals drives the amines market. Fatty amine ethoxylates are non-ionic surfactants, which are increasingly used as wetting and dispersing agents, sanitizers, stabilizers, and defoamers in several industries. The industries include textile, paper, chemical, paint, drilling, metal, and others. The growing demand for pesticides to be used on crops is likely to boost the demand for amine in agricultural chemicals. This is a result of the increasing application of glyphosate and other amine pesticides. In view of the growing awareness among farmers and consumers regarding the damaging effects resulting from hazardous fertilizers and pesticides, the preference for BioBased Agrochemicals is increasing rapidly. Hence, such factors drive the amines market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The hazardous nature of amines challenges the growth of the amines market. Primary aromatic amines (PAAs) are widely used as a chemical feedstock in the chemical industry but several PAAs have carcinogenic effects and are categorized as highly toxic. Measures to protect against the adverse effects of those substances on environmental and human health have been taken by different jurisdictions. The different jurisdictions include the European Union and the United States. Furthermore, owing to the likely health risks involved, there are regulations governing the application of PAAs.Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the amines market during the forecast period.

Amines Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by Product (Ethanolamine, Fatty amines, Specialty amines, and Ethyleneamines), Application (Pesticides, Surfactants, Personal care, Lubricants, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The ethanolamine segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ethanolamines are used in personal care products and cosmetics, in which ethanolamines remove dirt and oil from the skin by dissolving grease and blending other important ingredients. Furthermore, they have been used as a surfactant in these products for the removal of dirt, grease, and stains. Also, diethanolamine is used as a common ingredient in industrial cleaning products. Hence, such factors drive the ethanolamine segment of the amines market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Amines Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the amines market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the amines market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the amines market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of amines market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The trimethylamine market size is expected to increase by USD 72.39 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers trimethylamine market segmentation by application (choline chloride, chemical intermediate, ion-exchange resins, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing application of trimethylamine in ion exchange resin is notably driving the trimethylamine market growth.

The isopropylamine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 110.91 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (agriculture, pharmaceuticals, rubber and plastics, paints and coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The expansion of the rubber and plastic industry is notably driving market growth.

Amines market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,782.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Ascensus Specialties LLC, BASF SE, Biosynth Ltd., Celanese Corp., ChemImpex International Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Enamine Ltd, Huntsman International LLC, INEOS Group Holdings SA, LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, OtsUKa Holdings Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, SynQuest Laboratories Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global amines market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global amines market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Ethanolamine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Ethanolamine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ethanolamine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Ethanolamine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ethanolamine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fatty amines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fatty amines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fatty amines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fatty amines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fatty amines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Specialty amines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Specialty amines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Specialty amines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Specialty amines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Specialty amines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Ethyleneamines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Ethyleneamines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Ethyleneamines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Ethyleneamines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Ethyleneamines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product (USD million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Pesticides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Pesticides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Lubricants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Application (USD million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 131: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 132: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 134: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.4 Arkema Group

Exhibit 136: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 137: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 139: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Arkema Group - Segment focus

12.5 Ascensus Specialties LLC

Exhibit 141: Ascensus Specialties LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Ascensus Specialties LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Ascensus Specialties LLC - Key offerings

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 144: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 145: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 146: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 147: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 149: Celanese Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Celanese Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 ChemImpex International Inc.

Exhibit 153: ChemImpex International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: ChemImpex International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: ChemImpex International Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 156: Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 161: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Enamine Ltd

Exhibit 165: Enamine Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 166: Enamine Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Enamine Ltd - Key offerings

12.12 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 168: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 169: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 171: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

12.13 LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 173: LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 176: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 177: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 179: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.15 Solvay SA

Exhibit 181: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 182: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 184: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 186: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 187: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 188: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 189: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 190: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 191: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 192: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 193: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 194: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 195: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 196: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 197: Research methodology



Exhibit 198: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 199: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 200: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio