AMP publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

LUXEMBOURG, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP), a global supplier of sustainable aluminium beverage cans, today published its 2025 Sustainability Report, reaffirming its commitment to environmental stewardship, social impact, and transparent governance while delivering a strong financial performance across the business.

2025 was a strong year for AMP which delivered over 3% year-on-year sales volume growth despite a complex and volatile external environment, while continuing to make progress towards its sustainability goals and reinforcing its commitment to responsible growth and long-term thinking.

Key 2025 Environmental Highlights:

Renewable Electricity : Increased global renewable electricity coverage to 47% - with a 17% increase versus the prior year and strong regional progress (Europe now at 61%, South America at 100% and North America at 20%).

: Increased global renewable electricity coverage to 47% - with a 17% increase versus the prior year and strong regional progress (Europe now at 61%, South America at 100% and North America at 20%). GHG Emissions : Scope 1 & 2 : 18% combined emissions reduction versus the previous year and a 16% combined emissions reduction versus the 2020 baseline. Scope 3 : Achieved a 18% reduction from the 2020 baseline, versus our 2030 target of a 12.3%.

: Circularity : AMP's aluminium beverage cans achieved an average recycled content of 76% recycled aluminium, compared with 64% in 2020.

: AMP's aluminium beverage cans achieved an average recycled content of 76% recycled aluminium, compared with 64% in 2020. Waste and water: A key marker in this space for AMP was the achievement of 100% Zero Waste to Landfill across all AMP facilities; water withdrawal intensity improved by 3.6% from the 2020 baseline year.

Social and Governance Progress:

AMP continued investing in employee development, with nearly 9,500 training courses and more than 10,000 Technical Training assessments delivered.

Community involvement programmes noted in the report include biodiversity projects, recycling initiatives and the Ardagh for Education programme, which has now reached more than 110,000 students worldwide.

Achieving EcoVadis Platinum status placing AMP among the top 1% of all companies globally, reflecting the strength of our sustainability management systems.

Oliver Graham, CEO of AMP, added: "Our 2025 Sustainability Report demonstrates that at AMP, growth and sustainability can progress together. As demand for aluminium beverage packaging continues to grow, we have continued to reduce environmental impacts, maintain our focus on circularity, and strengthen transparency across our value chain. The report highlights meaningful progress across our key sustainability priorities, including enhancing transparency through our Product Carbon Footprint model. Together, these achievements reflect our commitment to innovation, responsible growth, and collaboration across the value chain."

The report also serves as a supplement to AMP's 2026 Communication on Progress (COP) to the UN Global Compact and reinforces the company's long-term ESG roadmap.

To access AMP's 2025 Sustainability Report and learn more about its sustainability journey, please click here.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of sustainable and inherently recyclable metal beverage cans to brand owners globally. An operating business of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing approximately 6,500 people with sales of approximately $5.5 billion in 2025.

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.