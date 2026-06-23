Ampa Names Former Cigna Group Behavioral Health CMO Dr. Doug Nemecek as Advisor to Support Payer Strategy and Outcomes-Based TMS Care

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampa, a Palo Alto-based neurotechnology company making transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) more measurable, scalable, and practical for mental health treatment, today announced that Dr. Doug Nemecek, former Chief Medical Officer of Behavioral Health at The Cigna Group, has joined the company as an advisor.

For more than two decades at Cigna, Dr. Nemecek led clinical strategy, quality, and operations for a multibillion-dollar behavioral health business serving more than 16 million members. He oversaw coverage policy, network design, and initiatives to align clinical outcomes with cost and performance for health plans. In his advisory role at Ampa, he will help shape the company's payer, reimbursement, and access strategy, including how Ampa generates the outcomes evidence health plans rely on to establish durable coverage pathways for TMS.

"Doug has spent his career shaping how behavioral health care is evaluated, delivered, and reimbursed," said Don Vaughn, Ph.D., CEO of Ampa. "His experience at one of the country's largest payers will be invaluable as we work to broaden reimbursement and access to our technology while raising the standard for quality, consistency, and outcomes in TMS care."

"The future of behavioral health care depends on delivering consistent, high-quality treatment that demonstrates meaningful outcomes, while aligning incentives across clinicians, patients, and payers," said Dr. Nemecek. "Ampa is combining advanced brain stimulation technology with the data, quality, and clinical infrastructure needed to support a simpler, outcomes-oriented model of care. I'm excited to support this team as they build new care models designed to expand access, improve quality, and drive improved clinical outcomes."

About Ampa

Ampa is a Palo Alto-based neurotechnology company making transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) more measurable, scalable, and practical for mental health treatment. Its flagship product, Ampa One, is a portable, connected TMS system built by clinicians for clinicians to support easier treatment delivery, quality tracking, and outcomes-oriented care. Learn more or schedule a demonstration at www.ampahealth.com.

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SOURCE Ampa