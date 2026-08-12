Amplifica Completes $26 Million Series B Financing to Advance Injectable Pipeline for Hair Growth

Oversubscribed round with proceeds to support continued clinical development

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifica Holdings Group, Inc. ("Amplifica"), a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for hair growth, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $26 million Series B Preferred Stock financing. The financing was led by Tasso Partners, LLC, with participation from Eli Lilly and Company, principals of Scopia Capital Management, LP, and other new and existing investors. Proceeds will be used to advance clinical development of the Company's novel pipeline candidates, which are designed to reactivate dormant hair follicles and promote the growth of new hair. Currently marketed products are primarily intended to slow or prevent further hair loss.

"Closing this oversubscribed round reflects strong investor conviction in the science behind our injectable approach and in the size of the opportunity it addresses," remarked Frank Fazio, President and CEO. "This capital allows us to accelerate our mission to deliver next-generation products to patients confronting the physical and emotional challenges of hair loss."

Androgenetic alopecia is estimated to affect more than 50 million men and 30 million women in the United States. Existing daily-use treatments such as finasteride and minoxidil, though considered the standard of care, have delivered only modest improvements in hair count, and their daily-use profile introduces challenges including poor patient compliance, tolerability and side-effect concerns, and limited efficacy and applicability in women. These ongoing limitations have hindered broader adoption and further underscore the need for innovation in this space.

"Amplifica has built a proprietary portfolio of signaling molecules that regulate the hair follicle growth cycle, and this financing advances them further into clinical development," said Wajdie Ahmad, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "Our discovery platform has yielded candidates that activate follicle regeneration through distinct, complementary mechanisms of action. Advancing multiple mechanisms in parallel maximizes our probability of clinical success and reinforces our leadership in hair regeneration for men and women."

With this financing, the Company embarks on its next growth phase, focusing its attention on clinical development activities within its injectable product pipeline.

About Amplifica Holdings Group, Inc.

Amplifica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to address androgenetic alopecia (hair loss), a condition estimated to affect over 50 million men and over 30 million women in the United States alone. The Company is taking a nature-inspired scientific approach using a molecular mechanism that regrows natural hair. The Company has identified and isolated unique signaling molecules that stimulate hair follicles to regrow hair. Amplifica will be initiating product development programs and clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its core technology, as well as obtain all applicable regulatory approvals.

For more information, please visit https://amplificabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential efficacy of the Company's product candidates, the Company's expectations with respect to development and commercialization of the Company's product candidates, the initiation or completion of any future clinical trials. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements expressed by the Company in this press release, and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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SOURCE Amplifica Holdings Group, Inc.