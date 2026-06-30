Amtech Launches New Capabilities to Help Corrugated Manufacturers Centrally Manage Hand Assembly and Fulfillment

The new suite helps corrugated manufacturers grow revenue through assembled products and contract packaging, both higher-margin services that become increasingly critical as board costs rise.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech, a leading provider of AI-powered software solutions for the corrugated industry, today announced the launch of a new suite geared toward hand work, which has capabilities that helps box and sheet plants centrally manage hand assembly, assembled products, contract packaging, and value-add fulfillment services.

As containerboard and sheet costs continue to rise, corrugated manufacturers are facing increasing margin pressure. At the same time, customers are seeking broader packaging solutions, from kits and displays to pack-out, fulfillment, and contract packaging services. These value-add offerings create opportunities for corrugated businesses to protect margins, strengthen customer relationships, and expand revenue with less exposure to board and sheet price increases.

This new suite gives manufacturers two levels of capability for managing diversified products and services. The first level – EnCore Assembled Products – supports assembled products such as kits, sets, displays, and other hand assembly workflows. The second level – EnCore Contract Packaging – extends these capabilities for more complex contract packaging, pack-out, and co-manufacturing operations including customer-supplied materials, component tracking, line reconciliation, variance visibility, and audit support.

The suite also includes new hand assembly scheduling capabilities in Amtech's Advanced Planning Board, enabling schedulers to manage converting and hand assembly work together. This gives teams better visibility into crew sizing, capacity, person-hour requirements, and the relationship between converting production and downstream assembly or fulfillment.

"Amtech worked directly with the industry to deliver a solution that simplifies the planning, scheduling, execution, and tracking of assembled products and contract packaging," said Danna Nelson, SVP of Products at Amtech. "With these new offerings, we are enabling our customers to strengthen their operations while expanding the commercial offerings they can bring to market."

By bringing these workflows into EnCore and Advanced Planning Board, Amtech helps corrugated manufacturers reduce the time, cost, and complexity of siloed spreadsheets, homegrown databases, and point solutions primarily built for 3PLs. Plants can manage complex product structures, components, hand assembly lines, production reporting, inventory activity, and scheduling from a unified operating platform.

This new suite targeted at hand work is part of Amtech's continued investment in helping corrugated manufacturers capture new revenue opportunities through diversified products and services.

About Amtech

Amtech Software is the leading purpose-built provider of ERP, MES and CRM software solutions for the global packaging and labels industry. Leading the journey for continuous innovation with cloud and practical AI solutions, Amtech helps corrugated packaging, folding carton, flexible packaging, and label manufacturers around the world securely streamline plant operations from order entry to job execution and final delivery. Founded over 40 years ago, Amtech supports over 1,250 plants worldwide with a presence in North America, Latin America and Europe. For more information, visit www.amtechsoftware.com.

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SOURCE Amtech Software