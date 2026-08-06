AMX Honored as a 2026 Top Company for Women to Work in Trucking

The Women In Trucking Association recognizes AMX for its commitment to supporting women in the industry.

ASHFORD, Ala., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMX is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the Women In Trucking Association as a 2026 Top Company for Women to Work in Trucking. At AMX Companies, creating opportunities for women isn't a program. It's part of who we are. Across AMX Trucking, AMX Logistics, AMX Expedited, AMX Drayage, and AMX Academy, women play an integral role in shaping our business every day. From operations and safety to sales, leadership, recruiting, finance, customer service, and driver development, their voices influence the decisions that move our company forward.

AMX Companies' family of brands spans trucking, drayage, logistics, and expedited freight services. (Image: AMX Companies)

AMX has been intentional about fostering an inclusive, high-performance culture where women are supported, developed, and advanced alongside their peers. We provide hands-on training, real responsibility, and clear growth paths that empower women to build confidence and succeed in every role. Our open-door leadership, mentorship opportunities, and recognition programs ensure contributions are valued and rewarded. That environment has created a workplace where women lead meaningful initiatives, influence company strategy, and build lasting careers in an industry where those opportunities have not always been the norm.

"Trucking has historically been a male-dominated space, but not because women lack opportunity. It's a demanding industry that rewards grit, and women prove that every single day. We don't just adapt to a demanding industry; we thrive in it, because we've always known how to do more with less and get it done anyway. When I began my trucking career nearly twenty years ago, I was led by a female CEO. Now, as a female CPO and President myself, I've watched women not just keep up but change what's possible in this industry. That isn't a headline to us. It's proof of what this industry has always had room for," said Nina Eiland, CPO and President of AMX Trucking and JIT-EX.

"I began working for Alabama Motor Express about a year and a half ago, and my experience so far has been really great. I'm treated with respect, I'm trusted to do my job, and supported when I need it. When something goes wrong on the road, I know someone has my back. I'm not micromanaged, my work is valued, and I feel like my voice matters. As a woman in this industry, that means everything. I'm proud to be part of a company that's creating opportunities for women in trucking and proving that we belong here," said Jaymie C., AMX Professional Driver.

As our family of companies continues to grow, so does our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where talented women can thrive. We know that a stronger transportation industry begins with stronger opportunities, and AMX is proud to be building a future where women are not only welcomed into trucking but are helping lead it.

About AMX

AMX (Alabama Motor Express) is a family of transportation companies headquartered in Ashford, Alabama, comprising AMX Trucking, AMX Logistics, and Jit-Ex. The platform consists of a fleet of over 490 trucks and 1,900 trailers, servicing 48 states and Canada.

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SOURCE AMX Trucking, Inc.