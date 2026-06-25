Amy Eisenstein and Sarah Plimpton from Capital Campaign Pro Release New Book for Nonprofit Board Members

New guide helps board members understand their role in capital campaign fundraising and lead with greater confidence

WESTFIELD, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Campaign Pro today announced the release of A Board Member's Guide to Capital Campaign Fundraising: How to Raise Game-Changing Money for Your Nonprofit, a practical new resource designed to help nonprofit board members better understand and support successful capital campaigns.

A Board Member’s Guide to Capital Campaign Fundraising: How to Raise Game-Changing Money for Your Nonprofit

Written by fundraising experts Amy Eisenstein, ACFRE, and Sarah Plimpton, the book addresses one of the most common challenges in campaign fundraising: board members are integral to successful campaigns, yet many have never been taught how capital campaigns work or what role they should play in the process.

Through clear explanations, real-world examples, and practical guidance, A Board Member's Guide to Capital Campaign Fundraising answers the questions board members ask most often, dispels common misconceptions, and provides a roadmap for meaningful engagement in a campaign.

"Nonprofit board members care deeply about the organizations they serve, but capital campaigns can feel intimidating when no one has explained how they work," said Amy Eisenstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Capital Campaign Pro. "Our goal with this book is to help board members feel informed, empowered, and excited about the role they can play in helping their organizations achieve ambitious goals. Stronger boards lead to stronger nonprofits, and that's good for the communities they serve."

A Board Member's Guide to Capital Campaign Fundraising: How to Raise Game-Changing Money for Your Nonprofit is available now through Amazon (Kindle or paperback), and directly from Capital Campaign Pro.

About the Authors

Amy Eisenstein, ACFRE, and Sarah Plimpton are nationally recognized fundraising consultants and thought leaders at Capital Campaign Pro, a leading provider of capital campaign consulting, coaching, and training for nonprofit organizations. Together, they have helped hundreds of nonprofits prepare for and conduct successful capital campaigns, raising hundreds of millions of dollars to advance missions and strengthen communities.

About Capital Campaign Pro

Capital Campaign Pro helps nonprofit organizations confidently plan and execute successful capital campaigns. Through expert guidance, the latest technology, and a vibrant peer community, Capital Campaign Pro gives nonprofits the structure, support, and partnership they need to lead a successful campaign that reflects their unique mission and style.

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SOURCE Capital Campaign Pro