The organic food company is treating Amys nationwide to a free meal – and one lucky winner to a full year off from cooking dinner.

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinner duty never ends. Nobody thanks you for it. And somehow, there are still dishes in the sink. Amy's Kitchen thinks it's time for a night off.

Amy’s Kitchen Partners With Amy Sedaris to Declare “Amys’ Night Off,” Giving Every Amy in America a Break From Dinner Duty

This week, the family-owned pioneer of organic food is launching "Amys' Night Off," a nationwide break from dinner duty that gives everyone named Amy in America a free Amy's meal (and one lucky winner a year's worth of them). To bring this to life, Amy's has teamed up with comedian Amy Sedaris, who knows a thing or two about finding funny in domestic chaos, to rally Amys everywhere to put down the spatula and back away from the stove.

"Cooking every night can be a chore," said Sedaris. "It's like being a full-time chef, without a paycheck, the benefits or that funny white hat. And when you cook for yourself, and the meal turns out bad, there is no one to send it back to, at least no one who cares. Thank goodness Amy's Kitchen is giving all of us Amys a night off."

"Amy's has been making real food for real people since before 'organic' was a buzzword," said Carla Malin, VP and Head of Marketing at Amy's Kitchen. "As a family-owned company, we've spent nearly 40 years proving that convenience and quality can coexist. We built Amy's to make good food accessible and give people back a little time for what matters most. Amys' Night Off is our way of saying: we get you, and tonight, we've got you."

Cooking, after all, is one of America's most invisible chores – seven in ten women say it's their most unrecognized daily task. Amy's is changing that by taking dinner off their plates.

Starting today through November 10, 2025, anyone named Amy can visit www.amys.com to learn how to redeem their free Amy's Kitchen meal on Instacart using code AMYSNIGHTOFF (while supplies last).

And for everyone who's ever heard "what's for dinner?" and wanted to fake a power outage, this is your moment, too. After you redeem your free meal, share it on Instagram, tag @amyskitchen, and use #IAMAMY for a chance to win a year's worth of Amy's dinners. Because behind every family, every kitchen, and every "what's for dinner?", there's always an Amy holding it down – and tonight, they're off the clock.

For more information, visit www.amys.com and follow Amy's Kitchen on Instagram @amyskitchen.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great-tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 150 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe.

SOURCE Amy's Kitchen