Amy's Kitchen Brings Authentic Italian Flavors to Target with Exciting New Products

Beloved organic brand debuts personal-sized pizzas and Spaghetti Italiano now available at Target, delivering restaurant-quality Italian meals to families nationwide

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen , the national leader in organic and natural frozen food, announces the launch of its newest Italian-inspired offerings at Target stores nationwide, now available in the frozen food aisle. The exciting expansion features four delicious new products that bring the authentic taste of Italy directly to family dinner tables - Spaghetti Italiano and brand new personal-sized pizzas that deliver the perfect individual meal solution for today's busy families as we enter the fall season.

Amy's Kitchen Personal Margherita Pizza

These new additions represent Amy's continued commitment to creating convenient, wholesome meals that don't compromise on flavor or quality. Each product captures the essence of traditional Italian cooking while maintaining the organic, made-from-scratch taste that has made Amy's a trusted household name for over 38 years. The new lineup, now available in Target stores nationwide, includes:

Spaghetti Italiano – Classic pasta dish featuring organic spaghetti in a rich, savory tomato sauce with Italian herbs and veggie meatballs

– Classic pasta dish featuring organic spaghetti in a rich, savory tomato sauce with Italian herbs and veggie meatballs Personal Margherita Pizza – Traditional pizza topped with organic tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

– Traditional pizza topped with organic tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil Personal Cheese Pizza – A timeless favorite featuring Amy's signature organic tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

– A timeless favorite featuring Amy's signature organic tomato sauce and melted mozzarella Personal Veggie Pizza – Garden-fresh vegetables including bell peppers, mushrooms and onions atop organic tomato sauce and cheese

"We're thrilled to partner with Target to bring these authentic Italian flavors to families across the country," said Fred Scarpulla, Chief Culinary Officer at Amy's Kitchen. "These new products represent the perfect marriage of convenience and quality, giving families and individuals access to restaurant-quality Italian meals that can be prepared in minutes at home. Whether it's our hearty Spaghetti Italiano for a satisfying family dinner or our brand new personal-sized pizzas for individual meal solutions, each product delivers the organic, homemade taste that families have trusted from Amy's while fitting seamlessly into their busy lifestyles."

The personal-sized pizzas address the growing demand for individual portion meals, making them ideal for quick lunches, after-school snacks, personalized dinner options or sharing a spread with a group on a football Sunday. The Spaghetti Italiano offers a hearty, traditional pasta experience that brings the warmth of Italian home cooking to the dinner table in minutes.

True to Amy's Kitchen's founding principles, all new products are made with organic ingredients and contain no synthetic preservatives or artificial colors or flavors. Each meal is crafted with the same attention to quality and flavor that has made Amy's the go-to choice for families seeking convenient, wholesome meal solutions without compromising their values.

Amy's Kitchen's new products are now available in the frozen food section at Target stores nationwide, with personal pizzas MSRP $5.99 and Spaghetti Italiano MSRP $5.99. For store locations and more information about Amy's complete product line, visit www.amys.com .

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 135 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe.

