An 'AMAZE'-ing Magical Grand Opening as UK Illusionist and AMAZE Star Jamie Allan Joins Favorite Fandoms to Officially Open House of Spells Times Square

From Jedis to Hobbits, Marvel, Anime, Vikings, Wizards, Demon Hunters, Super Mario and more, House of Spells first U.S. location promises to bring the magic to one of the world's most magical destinations

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC's first multi-fandom retail destination House of Spells officially opened its doors Wednesday morning, July 29, in a spellbinding grand opening ceremony at House of Spells first U.S. location at 234 W. 42nd St. between Seventh and Eighth Ave. The ceremony brought together more than 100 stakeholders from the Broadway, tourism and hospitality industry along with local officials.

House of Spells Outdoor Ribbon Cutting with Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, NYC Council Member Carl Wilson, Broadway Association, Times Square Alliance, NYC Tourism + Conventions, and Others. Photo Credit: Angelina Katsanis/House of Spells via AP Content Services

Created in 2016 by visionary founders Khaja Hussain and Rafeeque Olikkathodi, House of Spells is a multi-fandom retail destination and immersive retail experience established in the UK more than a decade ago, combining themed entertainment with officially licensed merchandise from popular fantasy, gaming, anime, and film franchises all under one roof.

Joining the opening moment was AMAZE star and British Illusionist Jamie Allan, who literally brought the magic after recently performing his 500th show, by engaging the audience to identify the exact moment the fandom universe could finally come together to 'lift the spell' and officially open.

That moment of magic is just one example of the type of cinematic environments and fan-focused experiences House of Spells will bring to guests, along with its photo-worthy backdrops and one-of-a-kind collectables.

Among the many fandom favorites at House of Spells includes MARVEL, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Stranger Things, Vikings, Anime, DC, KPop Demon Hunters and more.

From a Baby Yoda backpack to a rare Lord of the Rings collectible Tankard to Batman's mini Batmobile and the magical wands of Harry Potter, there is something magical for everyone.

"As they say in Game of Thrones, 'Winter is Coming'… to Times Square as we bring the fandom universe to Times Square and what always feels like the center of the universe," said Jaime Vidal, President of USA Operations at House of Spells. "Times Square is the perfect U.S. launching pad for us, and we can't wait for visitors to explore the wonders, magic, mystique and enchantment of House of Spells."

"The ultimate fandom destination is no longer across the pond in a galaxy far, far away, it is right here in Times Square, the beating heart of Midtown Manhattan which welcomes approximately 200,000 visitors daily," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance.

"NYC is a truly magical place that welcomes visitors from around the world with visitors from the UK topping the list. How great is it to also welcome from the UK, House of Spells. Unlike the British visitors who usually stay for a few days, this huge immersive retail experience store plans to be here for years to come, attracting even more of our friends from across the pond," said Julie Coker, President and CEO of NYC Tourism + Conventions.

"House of Spells is such a magical place and exactly the kind of thing I would have wanted to see growing up. It brings together communities, geeks—in the nicest possible way—and all of us that believe in the impossible. Like a theater, the architecture and design of the shop really transport you," said Jamie Allan, British Illusionist and star of AMAZE.

For photos of the House of Spells grand opening, click here. Credit goes to "Angelina Katsanis/House of Spells via AP Content Services."

House of Spells is now open from 10 a.m. to midnight daily, seven days a week. Additional details on fandom activations and upcoming experiences will be announced in the near future. For more information, please visit https://houseofspells.com and follow House of Spells on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @houseofspellsnyc.

ABOUT HOUSE OF SPELLS TIMES SQUARE

House of Spells is NYC's first multi-fandom retail destination and immersive retail experience, combining themed entertainment with officially licensed merchandise from popular fantasy, gaming, anime, and film franchises all under one roof. Founded in 2016 by visionary founders Khaja Hussain and Rafeeque Olikkathodi and headquartered in the UK, House of Spells operates three immersive locations across the UK, including London, Liverpool and Stratford Upon Avon. The new Times Square location, opening in Summer 2026, will become the first House of Spells location in the United States and will feature cinematic environments, fan-focused experiences, photo-worthy backdrops, and one-of-a-kind collectibles from fan-favorite fandoms including Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, Vikings, FRIENDS, Squid Game, Anime and many others. House of Spells is 'Earth's Multi-Fandom Universe.' For more information, visit houseofspells.com and follow House of Spells on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @houseofspellsnyc.

SOURCE House of Spells