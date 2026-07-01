BETHESDA, Md. and ATLANTA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) today announced a global agreement that will expand choice and elevate the guest experience across Marriott's portfolio, bringing The Coca‑Cola Company's brands to hotels around the world.

An Iconic Pairing: Marriott International and The Coca‑Cola Company Come Together in Strategic Beverage Agreement

Under the agreement, The Coca‑Cola Company becomes Marriott's global beverage partner across several categories, including carbonated soft drinks and a growing range of hydration and functional beverages. Guests will begin seeing Coca-Cola's brands across guestrooms, restaurants, lounges and meetings and events, with a phased rollout beginning today and continuing worldwide over the coming months.

"This agreement brings together two iconic brands with a shared commitment to quality, consistency, and creating memorable experiences," said Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International. "We are focused on delivering the products our guests and Marriott Bonvoy Members know and love, better meeting guest preferences, and creating economic benefits for owners and franchise operators across our system. We're excited to collaborate with The Coca‑Cola Company to deliver their great products in more places."

"This is a great day. On behalf of the entire Coca-Cola system, we're excited about our future with Marriott and the opportunity to provide travelers more of the brands they love," said Henrique Braun, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. "From sparkling beverages to juices, hydration and dairy, we're offering guests options for their beverage needs throughout their entire visit."

The agreement expands beverage choice for guests across Marriott's global portfolio, bringing The Coca-Cola Company's world-class brands to a wide range of stay and dining occasions. Guests will enjoy Coca-Cola beverages across multiple touchpoints — from restaurants and lounges to meetings and events.

The agreement was developed in collaboration with Hot Shoppe Services International, Marriott's global procurement organization, leveraging its scale and supplier network to help drive value for owners and operators worldwide.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with approximately 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of June 11, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

ABOUT THE COCA‑COLA COMPANY

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‑Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and Santa Clara. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.