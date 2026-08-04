An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops a Concept for Efficient Concrete Beam Removal (CTK-8699)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create something that could make tough construction jobs easier and less physically demanding," said an inventor from Onalaska, Wis. "This idea could help reduce the amount of labor required while allowing work to be completed more efficiently and safely."

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: BEAM PULLER — A Solution for Reducing Labor When Removing Concrete-Formed Beams

Reduces the amount of manual labor required for beam removal

Improves efficiency and speed during construction projects

Minimizes physical strain and fatigue for workers

InventHelp Client's Invention for contractors, builders, and construction companies

Construction professionals often face physically demanding and time-consuming processes when removing concrete-formed beams. The patent-pending BEAM PULLER is a construction equipment concept, offering a less labor-intensive approach, that could assist with material separation and removal tasks.

Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.

For more information, visit beampuller.com. Or contact David Hulman at (612) 919-7936 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Tools, Guidance, and Potential Exposure

InventHelp is one of America's leading invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs submit invention ideas to companies to attempt to obtain a good faith review. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's team attempts to connect inventors with companies looking for new product ideas and provides services on how to present, promote, and protect inventions. Through its invention services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp