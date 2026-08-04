An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops a Time-Saving Cooking and Cleanup Solution Idea (CTK-0510)

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InventHelp

Aug 04, 2026, 10:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "This idea would make cooking less stressful and far more efficient." said an inventor from Mexico, N.Y. "I wanted to create something that would reduce the time and effort involved in cleaning up after meals while still allowing for versatile use in the kitchen."

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: "Silicone Buddy" – Addressing Difficult and Time-Consuming Kitchen Cleanup

  • Reduces time spent cleaning after cooking
  • Improves convenience and ease of use during meal preparation
  • Extends the usability of cookware

InventHelp Client's Invention for households and kitchens

Many consumers face challenges with time-consuming cleanup and inefficient cooking processes, which can discourage frequent meal preparation. The SILICONE BUDDY is a kitchen-related accessory intended to improve efficiency and convenience during cooking and cleanup.

Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

  • The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.
  • For more information, visit siliconebuddy.com. Or contact Sheila Woodcock at (315) 748-2396 or email [email protected].

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Tools, Guidance, and Potential Exposure

InventHelp is one of America's leading invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs submit invention ideas to companies to attempt to obtain a good faith review.
Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's team attempts to connect inventors with companies looking for new product ideas and provides services on how to present, promote, and protect inventions. Through its invention services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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