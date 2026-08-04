An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops New Tool Rest (CHK-6082)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to rest tools when working at a job site or on a project," said an inventor from Minooka, Illinois. As a result, they developed the LATHE TOOL REST, designed to offer a durable and effective tool rest solution.

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: LATHE TOOL REST

Provides a new design for a tool rest.

Offers an improved alternative to traditional options and methods.

Increases convenience.

InventHelp Client's Invention for Trade Workers

With more trade workers seeking an improved design for a tool rest, there may be a demand for a new design. The LATHE TOOL REST offers a durable design that is easy to set up and use.

Potential Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The design has been submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp.

The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.

For more information, visit www.lathetoolrest.com. Or contact Charles Dean at 815-793-0578 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Assistance, Guidance, and Potential Visibility

InventHelp is one of America's largest and longest-running invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's provides services on how to present, promote and protect inventions.

InventHelp has a network of regional sales offices across the U.S. and Canada. With its Invention Services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry, either through us or on their own. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp